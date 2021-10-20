Bergan closes regular season with win

Bergan wrapped up the regular season with a 3-0 sweep of Tekamah-Herman Tuesday.

The opening set was the lone set that finished within a double-digit margin as the Tigers pushed the Knights to an eventual 25-23 Bergan win.

“We recovered well after missing the first four serves of the first set,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “The girls dug in and played some good defense.”

Set two finished with Bergan in front 25-12 and set three was similar at 25-13.

Paige Frickenstein had a career night, putting down 16 kills to go along with two blocks to lead the offense.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik also reached double-figures with 10 kills and two blocks.

Rebecca Baker added eight kills and also dished out 35 assists.

Bergan will take a 22-10 record into the postseason with sub-districts beginning Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0