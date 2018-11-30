OMAHA — Fremont Bergan played like a top-10 Class D-1 team on Friday night in its season opener at Omaha Christian Academy.
The Lady Knights, ranked fourth by the Lincoln Journal Star, scored the first 28 points of the game and went on to defeat the Eagles 56-15.
“We talked to the girls about defensive intensity and creating some easy scoring opportunities for us,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “I think our full-court press was really the difference in that first quarter.”
Haley Kempf had 11 of her 14 points in the opening quarter. Teammate Allison Dieckmann, who led Bergan with 15 points, connected on a 3-point basket to make it 28-0 with less than a minute to play in the first period.
Allie DeGroff, who finished with 11 points, and Lauren Baker added points in the opening quarter. Kaia McIntyre joined Dieckmann in hitting a trey.
The Eagles finally broke into the scoring column when senior Christina Wells hit a shot with :21 left in the first quarter. Wells had all of OCA’s points in the first half as Bergan built a 35-6 halftime advantage.
“When you can put the type of athletes we have out there on the floor, it makes me look a lot smarter than I am,” Pribnow said. “Our girls run the floor well and they are just tough to defend.”
Baker and McIntyre finished with six points each. Lily Bojanski hit a 3-pointer in the second half and Shelby Gaver added a basket for Bergan.
Wells led the Eagles with nine points. Eternity Gines had three points.
Bergan doesn’t get a lot of time to enjoy the win. The Lady Knights will host Douglas County West, 0-1, at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
Box Score
Bergan 28 7 14 7 — 56
OCA 2 4 4 5 — 15
Fremont Bergan — Haley Kempf 14, Allison Dieckmann 15, Allie DeGroff 11, Lauren Baker 6, Kaia McIntyre 6, Lily Bojanski 3, Shelby Gaver 2.
OCA — Christina Wells 9, Hannah Tulsie 2, Eternity Gines 3, Richards 2.