Bergan competes at Tiger Cadet Invite

Bergan got back on the track Monday, competing in the Tiger Cadet Invite in North Bend.

On the boys side, the Knights took home three event wins.

Koa McIntyre, in his first races of the year, won the 100m with a 11.19, edging out brother Kade, who took second with a 11.37.

Kade McIntyre won the 200m with a 23.25. Teammate Will Bendig also placed in the finals, finishing fifth with a 24.56.

Carson Ortmeier won the shot put with a throw of 48’11 ¾” and tallied a runner-up finish in the discus with a throw of 131’11”.

In the 400m, Trevor Brainard took fourth, clocking in at 56.40. He also tallied a fifth place finish in the long jump with a leap of 18’1 ¾”.

Carter Demuth notched a top three finish in the 800m, taking third in 2:14.93 and also secured a sixth place finish in the 1600m.

Nathan Fuchs earned a fifth place finish in the 3200m, securing a time of 11:48.35.

Alex Painter finished fifth in the triple jump with a final distance of 36’ 7 ½”.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the girls team by winning the 1600m with a time of 5:49.75. She also finished runner-up in the 800m with a 2:32.93.

Sophie O’Neil placed in the 3200m, completing the race in 13:44.81 for fourth place.

Avery Gossett had a busy day at the track, taking fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 31’1”, fifth in the 100m hurdles and seventh in the long jump with a lead of 14’1 ½”.

