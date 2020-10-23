Bergan completes undefeated regular season

On a night affect by a cold driving wind, Bergan attempted to score before having to flip the field with the end of the first quarter, taking two timeouts to keep the wind at their backs.

The Knights were unable to make use of the final seconds of the first stanza, but it ultimately didn’t matter as Cal Janke took a shovel pass from McIntyre for a 19-yard score on the first play of the second quarter.

McIntyre took matters into his own hands for the Knights fourth touchdown of the evening, powering through the Ponca defense for a 26-yard score. The junior finished with 95 yards on 12 carries, pushing his season total to 927 yards, 73 yards shy of becoming the first 1,000 yard passer and rusher in a single season for the Bergan program.

Bergan tacked on a score in the waning seconds of the first half with Gavin Logemann taking a McIntyre pass 66 yards to extend the Knights lead out to 35-0.

Logemann led the Knights in receiving with that one catch.

McIntyre finished 12 of 18 for 136 yards though the air.

Bergan received the second half kickoff and proceeded to milk away the entire third quarter with its ground game, which finished with 224 yards.