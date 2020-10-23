Bergan completes undefeated regular season

No. 1 Fremont Bergan secured its first perfect regular season since 2010 Thursday night, cruising past Ponca 42-16 on a cold, windy night at Heedum Field.
“I thought the kids executed pretty well early on,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “Obviously the conditions were the greatest, but we adapted pretty well.”
The thermometer dipped below freezing for the first time this football season with the kickoff temperate hovering around 30 degrees and a steady wind blowing in at 10 mph.
“You can’t be blessed with amazing weather every week, we aren’t living in California or Florida or Texas, so you’re going to have to deal with it,” Mruz said. “The biggest change is passing obviously. I thought we passed it fairly efficiently for the most part. There were some things we needed to clean up on the inside run, but other than that, it’s what your going to see in November."
The Knights never trailed as Chris Pinales finished off Bergan’s first drive by punching in a two-yard run at the six minute mark of the opening frame.
Pinales, who finished with a team-high 97 rushing yards, set up the score with a 54-yard scamper.
An interception by Jarrett Boggs gave the ball right back to the Knights with a short field. Koa McIntyre finished off the additional drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
On a night affect by a cold driving wind, Bergan attempted to score before having to flip the field with the end of the first quarter, taking two timeouts to keep the wind at their backs.
The Knights were unable to make use of the final seconds of the first stanza, but it ultimately didn’t matter as Cal Janke took a shovel pass from McIntyre for a 19-yard score on the first play of the second quarter.
McIntyre took matters into his own hands for the Knights fourth touchdown of the evening, powering through the Ponca defense for a 26-yard score. The junior finished with 95 yards on 12 carries, pushing his season total to 927 yards, 73 yards shy of becoming the first 1,000 yard passer and rusher in a single season for the Bergan program.
Bergan tacked on a score in the waning seconds of the first half with Gavin Logemann taking a McIntyre pass 66 yards to extend the Knights lead out to 35-0.
Logemann led the Knights in receiving with that one catch.
McIntyre finished 12 of 18 for 136 yards though the air.
Bergan received the second half kickoff and proceeded to milk away the entire third quarter with its ground game, which finished with 224 yards.
The Knights added their final score of the evening early in the fourth quarter with McIntyre finding Shea Gossett for a seven-yard hook-up and a 42-0 lead.
Gossett is one of the five seniors in addition to Jacob Cook, Nolan Thomsen, Martin Meraz and Andrew Fellers who were honored by Bergan on Senior night.
“They’ve seen a lot from freshman year to senior year,” Mruz said. “They’ve become really good leaders. They set good examples on a daily basis at practice, in the weight room and they are just hard workers. They don’t say a whole lot, they just show up and get to work and grind.”
Ponca added two late scores, punching in a five-yard run with 1:16 left then converted the two-point try. The Indians recovered the ensuing onside kick then scored on a 48-yard pass to set the final score.
Bergan will learn its playoff seed and opponent later this week .
