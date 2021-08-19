 Skip to main content
Bergan cross country brings back strong group
Bergan cross country brings back strong group

FRE_081721_Fall_Bergan XC_p1.jpg

Bergan returning varsity cross country runners, pictured from left to right Carter Demuth, Sam Sleister, Sophie O'Neil and Nathan Fuchs.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The Bergan cross country program returns five letter winners from last season with high hopes for the fall.

“This is probably the most in-shape we have been at the start of the season, so that is awesome,” Bergan coach Wyatt Morse said.

Four key returners come on the boys side with seniors Sam Sleister, Carter Demuth, Nathan Fuchs and Damian Flores.

“We’ve got four pretty strong kids that put a lot of time in over the summer,” Morse said. “It’s hard to get too excited early on, but I expect some big things by the end of the year.”

The Knights did not have a state qualifier last fall.

Bergan will also get a boost from three freshmen runners in Brayden Fuchs, Patrick McIntyre, and Caden Demuth.

Sophie O’Neil will be the lone runner on the girls side for Bergan.

“She had a fantastic year as a freshman, so I expect some big things out of her this year,” Morse said.

As a freshman, O’Neil placed at the conference meet, becoming just the ninth Lady Knight to do so.

Bergan begins its season on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the East Butler Invitational held at Timber Point Recreation Area.

