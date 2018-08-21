As another cross country season quickly approaches, Fremont Bergan head coach Wyatt Morse will again rely on a tight-knit team to propel the program toward the finish line.
With their first meet quickly approaching, Morse says his message to his team through early season practices has been just that, to compete all the way to the finish line.
“Sometimes in this sport winning is accomplishing a personal goal you set, whether that’s a time, place, not walking, it doesn’t matter you have to compete,” he said. “Our kids have bought into that mentality so far.”
The Knights cross country team will include nine athletes, including returning state qualifier Dre Vance on the boys side.
Last season Vance became the first Bergan runner to quality for the Boys State Cross Country Meet since Collin Alderson in 2013.
“Dre has been a tremendous runner and leader for us,” Morse said. “Last season all year he gained confidence and was determined to make it to Kearney. Out there he ran a great race but got unlucky and cramped up and didn’t finish where he wanted. I know he has goals he wants to accomplish this season and I hope he can achieve them.”
As the only senior on the boys team, Vance will look to lead by example for his less experienced teammates, including junior Tyten Vance, sophomore Brenton Pitt, and freshmen Nathaniel Fuchs, Spencer Hamilton and Ben Simonson.
Morse says he’s been impressed by the work ethic of Pitt, who is competing in cross country for the first time this season.
“I am looking forward to seeing how well Brenton handles it,” he said. “The kid has been working his tail off in practice and I think he could be someone who can have success this season.”
While numbers in recent years have limited Bergan’s ability to compete at the team level, with six runners out on the boys side, Morse says he hopes that will be different this season.
“Numbers are a big thing again this year, but our boys will have the numbers for a team score so I expect them to compete at each meet,” he said. “We only have three ladies out and they will obviously compete individually, but we don’t have the numbers for a team score.”
The trio of Lady Knights include senior Shelby Gaver, and sophomores Jadin Ostrand and Emma Larson.
“I’m really excited to see Ostrand and Larson compete as sophomores this season, they both have the ability to excel,” Morse said. “Not having a girls team and limited depth for the boys will hurt us, but our strength is effort and we are going to give it our all every time out.”
The Knights will begin their season at 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the East Butler Invitational at Timber Point Recreation Area.