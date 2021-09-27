 Skip to main content
Bergan cruises past David City Public
FRE_092821_Bergan FB_p1.jpg

Bergan's Kade McIntyre races towards the endzone during the Knights 49-6 win over David City Public Friday. McIntyre scored twice, reaching the end zone on a 66 yard pass reception as well as on a punt reutrn.

 Kim Mruz Fremont Tribune

No. 1 Bergan remained unbeaten, cruising past David City Public 49-0 Friday in David City.

The Knights scored all 49 points in the first half, starting with a 26-yard touchdown reception by Lucas Pruss from Koa McIntyre.

Kade McIntyre tallied his first of two scores on the night with a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Jarett Boggs, who finished with a team-high 72 yards rushing on six carries - extended the Knights lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter with a four-yard rushing touchdown.

Boggs made his second trip to the end zone with a 10-yard run to start the second quarter scoring.

The McIntyre brothers connected on a 45-yard play with Koa hitting Kade for his second score of the evening.

Koa McIntyre pounded out a five-yard run to give Bergan three-straight weeks of 40+ points scored.

Julius Cortes secured the final points of the day for Bergan with a seven-yard scamper to set the halftime score at 49-0.

David City broke the shutout in the fourth quarter with Tre Daro carrying in an eight-yard run to set the final score.

Bergan racked up 310 yards of offense while holding David City to just 57 yards of offense.

Koa McIntyre finished 4 of 7 passing for 90 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 39 yards on six carries.

A top three match-up looms in week six for the Knights, hosting No. 3 David City Aquinas at 7 p.m. Friday. David City upset then-No. 4 Oakland-Craig 29-28, scoring in the final minute and converting the two-point conversion to seal the win.

Area Scores

Arlington 18, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 15

Bishop Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14

North Bend Central 40, Schuyler 0

Wahoo 22, Platteview 7

Weeping Water 58, Cedar Bluffs 6

Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13

Tags

