Bergan cruises past David City Public

No. 1 Bergan remained unbeaten, cruising past David City Public 49-0 Friday in David City.

The Knights scored all 49 points in the first half, starting with a 26-yard touchdown reception by Lucas Pruss from Koa McIntyre.

Kade McIntyre tallied his first of two scores on the night with a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Jarett Boggs, who finished with a team-high 72 yards rushing on six carries - extended the Knights lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter with a four-yard rushing touchdown.

Boggs made his second trip to the end zone with a 10-yard run to start the second quarter scoring.

The McIntyre brothers connected on a 45-yard play with Koa hitting Kade for his second score of the evening.

Koa McIntyre pounded out a five-yard run to give Bergan three-straight weeks of 40+ points scored.

Julius Cortes secured the final points of the day for Bergan with a seven-yard scamper to set the halftime score at 49-0.

David City broke the shutout in the fourth quarter with Tre Daro carrying in an eight-yard run to set the final score.