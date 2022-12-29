Bergan cruises past Roncalli, reaches holiday tournament championship game for a third-straight year

ASHLAND—A stout defensive effort and a scoring outburst in the second quarter lifted the No. 1 Bergan girls to a 47-24 win over Omaha Roncalli Thursday in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday tournament.

The Knights struggled to convert at the rim in the opening frame, tallying just eight points—all coming in-a-row after Roncalli scored the first points of the game.

“That’s kind of anticipated a little bit coming off a seven day break,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

Bergan held Roncalli to its opening two points for the majority of the quarter before a late three-pointer dipped the Knights lead to 8-5 going into the second frame.

Bergan ‘looked a little like their old selves’ in the second quarter, blowing the game open at 26-9 at the break with an 18-point frame.

The Knights cranked up their press in the second quarter, leading to easier offense.

“We didn’t want to start off with the press because we didn’t know where our legs would be at and we didn’t want to run ourselves out of the first quarter,” Pribnow said. “That second quarter, we got our legs back under us. We were able to speed them up a little bit and it led to some good opportunities for us.”

Summer Bojanski and Kaitlyn Mlnarik accounted for 14 points in the quarter, both tallying seven points and each hitting a three-pointer.

Bojanski finished with a game-high 14 points while Mlnarik also reached double-figures with 11 points.

The Knights cruised through the second half on their way to an 8-0 record and a second win over the Pride this season, limiting Roncalli to eight points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter.

Bergan will play host Ashland-Greenwood at 2 p.m. Friday for the tournament championship. The Bluejays are coming off a 56-30 win over Plattsmouth.

The Knights are the two-time defending champions of the tournament, knocking off Ashland-Greenwood in overtime a year ago in the championship game.