Fremont Bergan shot 53 percent from the field on its way to defeating Douglas County West 76-19 on Saturday in girls basketball.
The Lady Knights hit 30 of 57 shots from the field while limiting the Falcons to 7 of 33 from the field (21 percent).
The Lady Knights broke to a 31-5 lead in the first quarter and increased the advantage to 62-11 at halftime.
“Our full-court man-to-man was the biggest difference in the game and it allowed us to shoot a lot of layups in the first half,’ Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said.
Senior Haley Kempf led Bergan with 20 points on seven of nine shooting from the field. She added three rebounds and was six of seven from the free throw line. Junior Allie DeGroff hit six of eight shots from the floor and added 14 points. Allison Dieckmann contributed 12 points.
Hannah Frost had a team-best seven rebounds while Lily Bojanski and Aleesha Broussard grabbed three each. Bergan outrebounded the Falcons 30-12.
Emma Kroger led Douglas County West with nine points, two assists and two rebounds. Brynn Glock and Kallie Hemphill had three points each.
Bergan, 2-0, plays Friday night at Omaha Brownell-Talbot. On Saturday, the Lady Knights host David City Aquinas.
The Falcons, 0-2, play Tuesday night at Tekamah-Herman. On Friday night the Falcons will host Fort Calhoun.
Box Score
DC West 5 6 1 7 — 19
Bergan 31 31 8 6 — 76
Douglas County West — Emma Koger 9, Brynn Glock 3, Kallie Hemphill 3, Avery Wright 2, Jasie Vieth 2.
Fremont Bergan — Haley Kempf 20, Allie DeGroff 14, Allison Dieckmann 12, Lauren Baker 7, Lily Bojanski 4, Kaia McIntyre 4, Hannah Frost 3, Izzy Dobbs 2, Prauner 2.