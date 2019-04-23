OMAHA -- Austin Callahan tripled twice and singled to help Fremont Bergan defeat Omaha Gross 4-2 on Monday night in prep baseball.
On Tuesday night, the Knights pounded out 13 hits to defeat Lincoln Northeast 13-4 at Schilke Field.
The Knights trailed 1-0 against Gross until the top of the fifth.
Dawson Glause singled before moving to second on Dillon Dix's sacrifice bunt. Callahan followed with a RBI triple to tie it. Eli Herink's single made it 2-1. Mitchell Glause then reached on an error to put runners at first and second. After an out, Herink and Glause executed a double steal. Brody Sintek followed with a two-run single.
Gross got its second unearned run of the game in the sixth inning, but winning pitcher Sintek avoided trouble the rest of the way. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed three hits.
"Brody had really good command tonight," Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. "He controlled at-bats and kept them off-balance all night. He also had a big hit for us in the fifth."
Callahan led the Knights' 10-hit attack.
"Austin had another solid day at the plate and put some great swings on pitches," Hayden said.
Donnie Mueller doubled and singled for the Knights. Dawson Glause had two hits while Herink, Mitchell Glause and Sintek had one apiece.
Ben Deiber took the loss for Gross. He allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits in five innings. He also struck out three. Nate Brennan pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Collin Almgren, Nate Fiscus and Jake McGregor had one hit apiece.
On Tuesday, Northeast scored two runs in the top of the first, but Bergan rallied with three in the bottom of the inning. The Knights tacked on a single run in the second.
After Northeast scored a single run in the top of the fourth, the Knights broke open the game with a four-run fifth. Mitchell Glause had the big blow in the inning with a two-run single.
Bergan added five more in the bottom of the sixth.
Mitchell Glause got the win. He worked five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits. He also struck out four. Hunter Mueller worked the final two innings and allowed an unearned run on two hits.
Daustin Manske took the loss. He worked four innings and allowed four runs on seven hits.
Herink went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Dix had two hits and three runs scored while Callahan contributed two hits and three runs scored.
The wins improve Bergan to 10-4. The Knights will host Lincoln Southeast at 5 Thursday night at Schilke. Northeast falls to a 6-14.