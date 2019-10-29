OAKLAND — Fremont Bergan breezed to the D1-1 subdistrict volleyball championship on Tuesday night at Oakland-Craig High School.
Bergan defeated Pender in straight sets 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 to advance to a district championship game Saturday against an opponent to be determined. Pairings are expected to be announced Wednesday.
Bergan jumped to a 9-1 lead in the opening set. Allie DeGroff had five kills in the opener while Kaia McIntyre set the tone at the service line.
“Hats off to Kaia, who is our setter and also our first server,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “She is just so strong in our first serving rotation. I know I’ll get six or seven points out of her. If she keeps the ball in on the serve, I know our passers and hitters will do well. I really like that particular rotation.”
A pair of Emma Walz kills helped Bergan break to an 10-4 lead in the second set. The Pendragons closed to 20-15 on a Rylie Bonneau kill, but an ace serve by Hannah Frost helped halt Pender’s momentum.
The Lady Knights took command in the third by scoring nine of the first 11 points. Pender eventually staved off two match points before a DeGroff kill ended it.
DeGroff led Bergan with 12 kills while Lauren Baker had 11.
You have free articles remaining.
On Monday, the Lady Knights downed Walthill 25-8, 25-14, 25-6 to advance to the championship match.
“We played some really relaxed volleyball tonight and we worked hard to get a great pass to Kaia to set up the ball for a quick attack,” Wewel said. “I’m pretty happy with the girls’ performance and how they passed the ball tonight. They all served really well as a group.”
Baker had nine kills, two blocks and six digs for Bergan. Frost finished with nine kills, 13 points, two blocks and a pair of aces.
DeGroff, who had 17 points, floored six kills and three aces. She added nine digs. Walz recorded eight kills and two blocks while Kennedy Bacon had aces and two kills.
McIntyre had 34 set assists, four kills, three aces and 19 points.
“Kaia distributed the ball to all her hitters and for the most part tonight we were in system,” Wewel said.
Bergan carries a 27-11 record into the district final.