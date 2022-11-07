Bergan earns fourth-straight state runner-up finish

LINCOLN - Tucked safely into Bergan head coach Sue Wewel’s backpack for each game this postseason was a one-of-a-kind booklet presented to her earlier this season by the Knights senior class.

Each page of the alphabetically-ordered memento is adorned with a different “Wewelisms”, phrases sprinkled into practices and pep talks.

The group of five seniors had hear them for four years, so it was only right the lexicon of Wewel be documented

“They do weird, random stuff,” Wewel said. “They make each day a fun day and they really took care of the whole group of us.”

Saturday marked the closing of that chapter of Bergan volleyball as the Knights played in their fifth-straight state championship game. The senior class knew nothing other than competing for championships.

“They are just a tight knit group,” said Bergan assistant coach Kim Dieckmann. “They do everything together and they play off each other. They've always known their roles that they play.”

Two Knights, Rebecca Baker and Addie Gilfry, played in all four games, joining a short-list of Bergan players to accomplish that feat.

For four-straight years, Bergan played on the final day of the season and for a fourth-straight year the Knights will have a banner that reads runner-up.

“I always consider everything that I do and that the team does, it’s all about the ride,” Wewel said. “We try to emphasize that this is a process going through a season and that you make the most of every time you step on the court.”

No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran snuffed out No. 2 Bergan’s early upset big attempts then suffocated the Knights in straight sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15, in the Class C-2 state championship game Saturday at the Bob Devaney Center.

“You take a game like this and you can see some weaknesses, maybe somethings we need to keep keying on, but as far as hanging our heads, absolutely not because not everyone gets here,” Dieckmann said. “It’s a tough road just getting to this day.”

The Knights put up the first five points of the opening set - four coming from kills by senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who finished with seven on the day.

“We were on fire,” Wewel said. “ We got a couple of breaks, got a couple of blocks, we were really strong at the net and then their athleticism took over.”

Bergan’s lead held until a 6-0 run by the Warriors tied the set at 14-14.

Carlee Hapke briefly stalled Lincoln Lutheran with one of her seven kills on the afternoon, but only for a point.

The Warriors continued its run, rattling off eight-straight to balloon its lead to 22-15, more than enough cushion to close out the set.

“They started moving the ball around, we missed a few blocks and sometimes it mushroomed from there,” Wewel said.

Bergan once again held the lead in set two, never letting the Warriors get further than four points away, then erased that deficit with a 4-0 run, getting kills from senior Rebecca Baker and junior Paige Frickenstein along with a pair of hitting errors by Lincoln Lutheran to tie the set at 15-15.

The two sides traded ties before Frickenstein, who finished with a team-leading eight kills, found the floor with an attack and a serve to open up a 19-17 Knights lead.

Bergan held the lead as late as 21-19 before a 6-1 Warriors run closed the door.

“I thought for the most part, take out a few glitches in the middle of the game, we played right with them,” Wewel said.

Lincoln Lutheran showcased why no one in 40 tries had managed to hand the Warriors a loss in the third set.

The Warriors used a pair of four-point bursts to build an insurmountable 10-point lead.

Frickenstein and Mlnarik were named to the Omaha World-Herald all-tournament team while Mlnarik received the nod for the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class C-2 squad.

Bergan ends the year with a record of 33-5, dropping a grand total of 14 sets on the season. Three of the losses and seven sets lost all came at the hands of a team ranked No. 1 at the time.

“To end the season with 33 wins at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, it’s a blessing,” Dieckmann said.