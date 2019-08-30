HOOPER -- In a hard-fought defensive battle, Fremont Bergan topped Logan View 16-15 on Friday night in the season opener for both schools.
The scoring began in the first quarter thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run from Bergan quarterback Jake Ridder. The Knights then converted on the two-point try to make it 8-0.
The Raiders' offense responded in the second quarter. Beto Valdivia scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with :45 left in the half. Keaton Bushlow's conversion kick made it an 8-7 game at halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Ridder connected with Cedar Bluffs transfer Dylan Marchand on a key 27-yard completion. The play helped set up a 3-yard TD run by Ridder. The try for two was successful putting the Knights up 16-7.
Logan View quarterback Riley Hoetfelker helped the Raiders cut into the lead. He connected with Harrison Jordan on a touchdown pass. The try for two was successful cutting the deficit to one point, but Bergan held on for the win.
“It was ugly and we did a lot of fixable things wrong, but we’ll take it," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. "Anytime that you’re able to win, you will take it. I think we really got beat physically tonight and I feel that we were outplayed in most facets of the game. They (the Bergan players) found that realization of how much we have to work to be better. We have a really talented group, but we have to put it all together.”
Although Bergan made its share of first-game mistakes, Mruz said there were also some positives.
“We are starting a lot of younger guys and have implemented some new guys that we've got coming into the program this season,” he said. "But besides one or two plays, I think our defense played really well throughout the game and the offense did some things that I really liked. Hopefully we can build off those things and learn from our mistakes.”
The Knights will play Crofton at 7 Friday night at Heedum Field.