WEST POINT - Bergan failed to get off a shot in its final possession Tuesday night in the Class C2-3 sub-district semifinals, costing the Knights a shot at knocking off Oakland-Craig in a 44-43 loss.

“Oakland made one more basket, one more free throw than we did and you can look at a lot of thing that happen over a course of the game. ...We get one more from one person, we end up on the winning side of it, but I’m not going to blame anyone for this,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “Our girls competed all night long tonight and I’m just dang proud of the effort they gave.

Bergan’s opening onslaught set the tone that Tuesday night would be different from the regular season match-up between the two squads. In the first meeting, Oakland-Craig cruised to a 56-43 win after going up 36-17 at halftime.

“Our girls are competitors,” Pribnow said. “It’s not so much the X’s and O’s that kept us in the game tonight and made it a way different set of circumstances than what it was a week ago, it was our girls being not willing to have that happen again.

The green-and-gold Knights connected on its first three 3-pointers - Carlee Hapke hitting two and Kaitlyn Mlnarik the third - building up a 13-2 advantage.

Oakland-Craig cut that margin to five, 15-10, by the end of the frame with an 8-0 run. .

Bergan upped its lead to seven, 26-19, by halftime.

Oakland-Craig erased that lead by the end of the third quarter, outscoring Bergan 13-6 with the bulk of the orange-and-black Knights’ scoring coming on a trio of long range shots.

Oakland-Craig briefly built a five-point lead in the final stanza, but a final push by Bergan, fueled by a bucket from Paige Frickenstein, two free throws by Rebecca Baker and a lay-up from Addie Gilfry, got Bergan within a point, 42-41.

Hapke, who spent much of the second half as an observer with four fouls, gave Bergan back the lead at 43-42 with a pair of free throws after getting fouled with 55.6 seconds left during a scrum after a missed shot by the senior.

Chaney Nelson provided what would ultimately be the dagger for Oakland-Craig on the next possession, converting a back of free throws to set the stage for Bergan’s final play.

Bergan’s desired look never materialized as the Oakland-Craig defense held firm for the final 16.7 seconds, ultimately stripping the ball away from Bergan in the final three seconds.

“We had an opportunity there for a split second, but they were able to get a hand on the pass and force us into the deep corner and we just weren’t able to create anything after that,” Pribnow said.

Mlnarik led Bergan with 13 points while Frickenstein added 12. Hapke closed the game with eight points, scoring the first and last points of the game for the Knights.

“Our girls met every single one of the challenges that we set out before the game,” Pribnow said. “We gave ourselves a chance.”

Bergan (14-8) will have to wait out the sub-district finals to see if they’ll play another game this winter.

The Knights, as of Tuesday morning, occupy the No. 12 spot in the wildcard standings and without any upsets in the C2-6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 sub-districts and would make it into the dance as the third wildcard team. The top two wildcard spots are already spoken for via the loser of Oakland-Craig and Guardian Angel Central Catholic and the loser of the C2-5 subdistrict final between Crofton and Ponca.