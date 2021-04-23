Bergan falls to Millard North

Two runs in the fifth inning allowed Millard North to knock off No. 3 Bergan 6-4 Thursday.

The Knights pushed across the first run of the night in the opening inning with Cal Janke driving in Carter Sintek with a double to left.

Millard North found an equalizing run, taking advantage of a two-out walk issued by Sintek, who picked up the start for Bergan, by following it up with a double to knot the game at 1-1.

The Mustangs opened up a 4-1 lead in the third with a two RBI double starting the scoring.

Bergan fired back in the top of the fourth, stringing together four-straight hits to tie the game back up at 4-4.

Jack Cooper started the hit parade with a single followed by a single from Hunter Mueller.

Jax Sorensen notched the third single of the frame, scoring Cooper.

Dawson Glause cleared the bases with a triple to right field.

Millard North notched the final runs of the game in the fifth, setting the final score at 6-4.

Sintek took the loss, giving up eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings with four walks and four strikeouts.