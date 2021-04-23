 Skip to main content
Bergan falls to Millard North
Two runs in the fifth inning allowed Millard North to knock off No. 3 Bergan 6-4 Thursday. 

The Knights pushed across the first run of the night in the opening inning with Cal Janke driving in Carter Sintek with a double to left. 

Millard North found an equalizing run, taking advantage of a two-out walk issued by Sintek, who picked up the start for Bergan, by following it up with a double to knot the game at 1-1. 

The Mustangs opened up a 4-1 lead in the third with a two RBI double starting the scoring. 

Bergan fired back in the top of the fourth, stringing together four-straight hits to tie the game back up at 4-4. 

Jack Cooper started the hit parade with a single followed by a single from Hunter Mueller. 

Jax Sorensen notched the third single of the frame, scoring Cooper. 

Dawson Glause cleared the bases with a triple to right field. 

Millard North notched the final runs of the game in the fifth, setting the final score at 6-4. 

Sintek took the loss, giving up eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings with four walks and four strikeouts. 

Landon Mueller pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, notching one strikeout. 

Bergan totaled nine hits on the day with both Camden McKenzie and Hunter Mueller both securing a pair, but also struck out 16 times against Millard North starter Jackson Ramsey, who tossed a complete game.

The Knights return to the diamond Friday against Columbus at 5 p.m. 

