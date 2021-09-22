Bergan falls to pair of ranked C-1 teams

Bergan broke Neumann’s serve then fired off a pair of aces of their own from Rebecca Baker to pull ahead 21-19.

Baker sealed the win for the Knights with a quick cross court attack to give Bergan a 25-20 win.

Set two followed a nearly identical tempo.

Bishop Neumann jumped out to an early lead—8-3—Bergan stormed back to cut the deficit—11-10- then Jurgensmeier, a Nebraska-Omaha volleyball commit, punished the Knights from the service line.

She stretched Neumann’s lead out to 17-11 before Bergan final broke her serve.

"She was their go-to girl and she was amazing," Wewel said. "But I felt like we did a lot of the things that I asked them to do, like setting away from her and work the left side of the court when she is up in the front row."

The Knights had a chance to put together another late run, but forfeited a free point on four hits by the Cavaliers by getting into the next on a block attempt, keeping Neumann’s lead at 18-13.

The Cavaliers held on to force a third set with a 25-16 win in set two.

Bergan lost the final set 25-22.