Bergan falls to pair of ranked C-1 teams

The Bergan volleyball team faced its biggest challenge of the fall, taking on Class C-1 No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran and C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann Tuesday in Wahoo.
The Class D No. 3 Knights dropped both games against the ranked foes, falling in two sets to the Warriors, then taking a set from Cavaliers before losing in three sets.
"Lincoln Lutheran served really, really well and we had some mistakes on positioning and serve-receive that we just have to correct," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "The Neuman game was a really nice match for us. I really felt like again, positioning on certain plays it came down to that, but we really worked hard to get the ball up and we worked hard up on the block."
The Knights fall to 10-6 after the pair of losses.
Bishop Neumann 2, Bergan 1
The opening set of the final match was a dogfight from the onset.
Bishop Neumann broke out to take a 8-3 lead before Bergan stormed back to knot things up at 12-12.
Neither side found much breathing room with Bergan managing just a two-point cushion at 17-15.
The Cavaliers leaned on the serve of Kali Jurgensmeier to overtake the Knights, rattling off a 4-0 run for a 19-17 lead.
Bergan broke Neumann’s serve then fired off a pair of aces of their own from Rebecca Baker to pull ahead 21-19.
Baker sealed the win for the Knights with a quick cross court attack to give Bergan a 25-20 win.
Set two followed a nearly identical tempo.
Bishop Neumann jumped out to an early lead—8-3—Bergan stormed back to cut the deficit—11-10- then Jurgensmeier, a Nebraska-Omaha volleyball commit, punished the Knights from the service line.
She stretched Neumann’s lead out to 17-11 before Bergan final broke her serve.
"She was their go-to girl and she was amazing," Wewel said. "But I felt like we did a lot of the things that I asked them to do, like setting away from her and work the left side of the court when she is up in the front row."
The Knights had a chance to put together another late run, but forfeited a free point on four hits by the Cavaliers by getting into the next on a block attempt, keeping Neumann’s lead at 18-13.
The Cavaliers held on to force a third set with a 25-16 win in set two.
Bergan lost the final set 25-22.
The Knights kept Neumann at bay all the way out to a 14-12 lead, but another strong run by Jurgensmeier and Neumann capsized Bergan's upset bid as the Cavaliers embarked on a 6-1 run to hold a 19-15 lead, which would hold for the rest of the night.
Frickenstein led the Knights attack with 12 kills and one block. Linden Nosal put down six kills while Carlee Hapkee and Kaitlyn Mlnarik both chipped in five kills.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Bergan 0
The Warriors got off to a 5-0 start in the opening set and never looked back.
Bergan was able to claw their way back within two points at 8-6, but ultimately succumbed to a 4-0 that spiraled into Lincoln Lutheran taking the first set 25-15.
The second set started much more competitively with Bergan opening up a 3-1 lead after securing the opening point.
Lincoln Lutheran responded, tying the match at 4-4 before opening up a 10-6 lead.
The Warriors controlled the contest after a Bergan timeout holding out for a 25-12 win to secure the sweep.
Frickenstein led the Knights with four kills in the loss.
Bergan will travel to Elkhorn Valley Saturday.