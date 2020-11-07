Bergan falls to Pleasanton in D-1 title clash

LINCOLN - Bergan knew it had a herculean task ahead of them when the Lady Knights entered Pinnacle Bank area Saturday morning.
Their opponent, No. 1 seed Pleasanton, came into the Class D-1 state championship match with a 32-0 record and had dropped just three sets all season.
“We tried to set up a game plan to match-up, but we knew it was going to be a battle for us,” Bergan head coach Sue Wewel said.
The Lady Knights couldn’t stop the juggernaut Bulldogs, finishing runner-up for the second time in three years with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-20) loss.
“This is a big deal, under the lights all the hoopla and everything,” Wewel said. “We played so hard up to this point and I think we played a great game today, it’s just that it didn’t fall the way we wanted it to.”
Pleasanton jumped out to an early 10-5 lead in set one.
“I think they were a little deer in the headlights,” Wewel said. I think they were pretty much in awe of (Katelyn Linder).”
Linder put away 22 kills for the Bulldogs, hitting .656.
The Bulldogs pulled away as set two wore on, opening up a 20-10 lead before taking the set 25-12.
Bergan was unable to muster any runs in the set as miscues and Pleasanton’s attack off the Lady Knights’ serve halted any form of momentum.
“One of the game plans was to serve aggressively,” Bergan assistant coach Kim Diekmann said. “Well, when you get on a stage like this and the court is out in the middle and you have to get your bearings. So, maybe (we) didn’t serve as aggressively as we wanted to.
“Part of it, with youth, they just want to get the ball over. If you give them an easier server, a team like Pleasanton is going to put it back in your face.”
Set two went into similar fashion with Pleasanton building a 10-4 lead in the early preceding. Bergan managed to close the gap to four, 16-12, only for the Bulldogs to pull away again for a 25-17 set win.
Bergan’s motto for the week had been ‘settle in’ and the Lady Knights finally got comfortable in the third set,
“Game three, we really started to gel. I really thought if we could get game three, we might be able to move into game four or five.
The Lady Knights broke open the back-and-forth final set with a 3-0 run led by back-to-back kills from freshman Paige Frickenstein, who finished with three kills, to lead 14-11.
Pleasanton battle back to tie the match at 18-18 then overtook Bergan, outsourcing the Lady Knights 7-2 down the stretch.
In her final game for the Lady Knights volleyball program, senior Lauren Baker put down a team-high 13 kills on 32 swings, hitting .312.
“Lauren has been a four year starter for us and the one thing about Lauren this year is she really developed as a leader,” Diekmann said. “She became so vocal and the team got on her back and we rallied around Lauren.
We already knew the skill level she had, but her leadership this year really provided some much needed guidance.”
Baker will be the lone player not returning for the Bergan off of this year’s runner-up squad, but the hole she will leave in the Lady Knights offense will loom large as she finished with 400 kills - Bergan as a team finished with 970 kills for the season.
“We are going to have to have a lot of offseason prep and do a lot of different things to become as good as we were this year,” Wewel said. “It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but having everyone back defensively is awesome.”
Bergan finishes the year with a 27-11 record.
