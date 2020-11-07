Bergan falls to Pleasanton in D-1 title clash

“One of the game plans was to serve aggressively,” Bergan assistant coach Kim Diekmann said. “Well, when you get on a stage like this and the court is out in the middle and you have to get your bearings. So, maybe (we) didn’t serve as aggressively as we wanted to.

“Part of it, with youth, they just want to get the ball over. If you give them an easier server, a team like Pleasanton is going to put it back in your face.”

Set two went into similar fashion with Pleasanton building a 10-4 lead in the early preceding. Bergan managed to close the gap to four, 16-12, only for the Bulldogs to pull away again for a 25-17 set win.

Bergan’s motto for the week had been ‘settle in’ and the Lady Knights finally got comfortable in the third set,

“Game three, we really started to gel. I really thought if we could get game three, we might be able to move into game four or five.

The Lady Knights broke open the back-and-forth final set with a 3-0 run led by back-to-back kills from freshman Paige Frickenstein, who finished with three kills, to lead 14-11.

Pleasanton battle back to tie the match at 18-18 then overtook Bergan, outsourcing the Lady Knights 7-2 down the stretch.