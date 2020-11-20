Bergan falters in C-2 title game

Mruz’ message at halftime to his squad was to find it’s confidence again.

“We were getting bummed out,” Mruz said. “We were giving up plays on defense and wore out on defense and then those guys have to go back out on offense. It’s one of those deals where it's a defeated mindset and we just have to overcome that adversity and we weren’t able to do it and that carried over to some not so great offensive possessions. It was like a waterfall. We had to stop the momentum and we just couldn’t do it in time.”

Coming out of the break, Bergan scored its lone touchdown of the afternoon on its opening drive of the second half.

A hook-up between McIntyre and Shea Gossett pushed the Knights into the redzone for the first time since the opening drive of the contest.

The Knights worked the ball down to the one-yard line before Jarett Boggs fought his way into the end zone to make it a 21-7 affair at the 7:19 mark of the third quarter

Ord answered right back, marching down the field in 2:41 of game time to regain their 28-7 advantage on a 19-yard touchdown run by Tommy Stevens.