Bergan falters in C-2 title game

Uncharacteristic mistakes led to an uncharacteristic result for Fremont Bergan in the Class C-2 championship game Friday afternoon as the Knights fell 28-7 to Ord at Heedum Field.
“That is a great team, we just made too many mistakes, that’s what it boils down to,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “We did things that we don’t normally do, but that’s because of the way they played. ...Missed tackles, dropped passes just standard things that you have to have cleaned up and they forced us into some uncomfortable situations.”
The miscues started early for the Knights. After a quick three-and-out by the Bergan defense, the Knights drove down to the Ord 18 yard line - converting two fourth downs along the way - but had to settle for a field goal attempt.
The snap on the try sailed high, allowing Ord to take over on downs.
“If we score on the first drive whether it be a touchdown or a field goal, I think it’s just a big confidence boost,”
After trading possessions, Ord quarterback Zach Smith improvised to put the Chanticleers on the scoreboard with the first touchdown of the day, recovering from a bobbled snap to find Quinton Ries for a nine-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead at the 10 minutes, 56 mark of the second frame.
The Chanticleers looked poised to go up by two scores, driving down to the Bergan four when the ball was popped free and recovered by the Knights.
Bergan tried to get out of the shadow of their own goal posts with quarterback Koa McIntyre targeting a streaking Gavin Logemann, but the pass was batted up into the air by Ord’s Kelen Meyers, a Nebraska walk-on kicker, and hauled in by Ries, who returned it for a touchdown.
The size of Ord began to show its affects late in the second quarter
McIntyre was picked off again on the following drive, the second of his three on the day. The junior had been intercepted just seven times coming into the title game.
Ord parlayed the interception into a three-touchdown advantage with Smith weaving his way through the Knights defense for a 19-yard score with 1:27 remaining in the first half.
“Our defense played phenomical the first two or three drives and then they just kind of wore on us,” Mruz said.
The Chanticleers played their timeouts right and got the ball back with under a minute to play after stopping the Knights on three straight plays.
Bergan’s defense held at the 22-yard line, forcing Ord to settle for a field goal. Meyer’s 39-yard field missed, leaving the halftime score at 21-0.
“That is a phenomenal C-2 high school football team,” Mruz said “To have the bodies that they do and the depth they do, it put us in a bind and it wore us down. You saw it at the end of the second quarter, we looked gassed.”
Mruz’ message at halftime to his squad was to find it’s confidence again.
“We were getting bummed out,” Mruz said. “We were giving up plays on defense and wore out on defense and then those guys have to go back out on offense. It’s one of those deals where it's a defeated mindset and we just have to overcome that adversity and we weren’t able to do it and that carried over to some not so great offensive possessions. It was like a waterfall. We had to stop the momentum and we just couldn’t do it in time.”
Coming out of the break, Bergan scored its lone touchdown of the afternoon on its opening drive of the second half.
A hook-up between McIntyre and Shea Gossett pushed the Knights into the redzone for the first time since the opening drive of the contest.
The Knights worked the ball down to the one-yard line before Jarett Boggs fought his way into the end zone to make it a 21-7 affair at the 7:19 mark of the third quarter
Ord answered right back, marching down the field in 2:41 of game time to regain their 28-7 advantage on a 19-yard touchdown run by Tommy Stevens.
“Stevens is just a little truck to try and bring down,” Mruz said. He turned zero yard gains into four yard games and four yard gains into 12 yard gains. We needed to make some stops and just couldn’t do it.”
Bergan’s offense, which had not been held under 21 points all season, couldn’t duplicate the success it found on the first drive of the second half and went scoreless the rest of the game.
“We needed more of those drives and we just couldn’t do it,” Mruz said.
Bergan finishes the year with a 12-1 record. This is the Knights’ fourth runner-up finish in school history.
Mruz credits the small, but impactful senior class - Shea Gossett, Jacob Cook, Martin Meraz, Nolan Thomsen and Andrew Fellers -
“The last couple of teams we’ve had have just continued to push us up the mountain and each senior class has done their part and this was another senior class that took us up to the next level,” Mruz said. “They went about their business, didn’t talk a whole lot and just did what they needed to do and what’s best for the team.”
