Bergan falters in D-1 semifinals

LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-straight year after a 53-38 loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

“They presented a lot of matchup problems for us with (Addison) Schneider on the interior and their guards matchup really well with our guards,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “They throw a lot of good athletes around a really nice post player, probably the best one in D-1 and as a result they made things really difficult on us.”

Bergan’s first points of the game came on a free throw from Carlee Hapke with one minute, 22 seconds left in the first quarter, ending an 11-0 run by the Bulldogs.

The Knights first made field goal came another four minutes later on a jumper from Kaitlyn Mlnarik. By that time, the HLHF lead had grown to 18-3 at the five minute mark of the second quarter.

HLHF only outscored Bergan by two, 39-37, after the opening frame, but the damage was done.

“We got some really good looks early on, I think if we get two or three of those to fall it’s a different game with a different complexion to it,” Pribnow said. “Playing from behind double-digits for the majority of the game, doubt starts creeping into your mind. Shots that looked really good at the beginning of the game, rather than knowing they are going in, you’re praying they are going in.”

Mlnarik’s basket sparked three-straight makes by the Knights, capped by a Rebecca Baker three - she finished with a team-high 10 points - to make it a 20-8 deficit with 3:37 left in the half.

The Bulldogs ultimately took a 25-11 lead into the locker room.

Bergan’s deficit hovered around 14 for the rest of the night as HLHF answered every Knight shot.

Summer Bojanski added seven points for the Knights while Hapke and Adisyn Mendlik both chipped in six.

Bergan will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the final game of the year for a second time. The Trojans are coming off a 53-37 loss to Shelton.

“We were in this situation last year,” Pribnow said. “They are going to find a way to regroup. We have girls that like to battle and compete. This one is going to hurt, but our girls are going to be hungry for what we have tomorrow still.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. Friday at Lincoln East High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0