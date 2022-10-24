Bergan fends off North Bend Central to earn fifth-straight playoff berth

For a fifth-straight year, the Bergan Knights will be playing postseason football.

With its 41-36 win over North Bend Central Friday at Heedum Field, the Knights earned the No. 13 seed in the Class C-2 playoffs and will face No. 4 seed Malcolm.

The Knights went wire-to-wire in the regular season finale with Cooper Weitzel scoring the lone points of the first quarter on a two-yard touchdown run to set the score at 6-0.

North Bend Central and Bergan traded scores in the second quarter with each team finding the endzone twice.

Kyler Hellbusch accounted for both Tigers touchdowns on runs of two- and three-yards. His second score, with 52.9 seconds left in the second quarter, set the halftime score at 20-14 in favor of Bergan.

Hellbusch accounted for the majority of North Bend’s offense, carrying the ball 23 times for 101 yards and three scores while also completing 15 passes for 285 yards and two scores.

Bergan’s scores came from a four-yard run by Kade McIntyre, the first of four endzone trips for the senior, and a 69-yard touchdown reception by Colbey Butts.

Butts caught all three of Bergan’s completions, finishing with 131 yards receiving.

North Bend tied the game at the five minute, nine second mark of the third quarter with a 14-yard hook-up between Hellbusch and Jake Wright.

Bergan took back the the lead a little over a minute later with a 15-yard touchdown run by McIntyre to take a 27-20 lead into the third quarter.

McIntyre, who finished with 102 yards on the ground on 15 carries, extended Bergan’s lead to two scores, 34-20, for the first time with a 10-yard touchdown run to kick off the fourth quarter.

North Bend answered back with a 25-yard touchdown reception by Austin Frana from Hellbusch.

McIntyre gave Bergan back its cushion with a five-yard jaunt with 5:43 remaining.

The Tigers didn’t go away quietly answering back in 51 seconds by punching in a two-yard score by Hellbusch.

Bergan iced the game away after North Bend’s final score, allowing the Knights to end the regular season with a 6-3 record.

The first stop on the road to a possible third-straight C-2 state championship game appearance for Bergan might be one of the hottest teams in C-2.

The Knights will head to No. 4 seed Malcolm at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Clippers are in the midst of an unbeaten 9-0 season, the first for the program since 1999, and are coming off a record-setting 62-28 win over Wilber-Claytonia in the regular season finale.

Malcolm put up 747 yards of offense on the Wolverines.

At the heart of the Clippers offense is senior quarterback Hayden Frank. The dual-threat QB has completed 52 of his 107 passes for 1,085 yards and is nearing 1,000 yards rushing at 890 yards on 90 carries.