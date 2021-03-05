Bergan finishes 3rd behind 20 points from Lauren Baker

LINCOLN—Lauren Baker went out scoring.
The Bergan senior, playing her final game in the green-and-gold, poured in half of the team’s points—including 15 in the first half—to lead the Lady Knights to a third-place finish in the Class D-1 state tournament with a 40-31 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic.
“You saw a girl that wasn’t going to let us lose,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “She has been in so many big stages over the course of her life and this is just another one of them. She knows how to win in these situations and she willed us to victory.”
Baker outscored the Trojans by herself in the opening frame with eight points to Hartington CC’s seven.
An Adisyn Mendlik 3-pointer added to the Lady Knights’ lead as they took a four-point advantage into the second quarter.
Hartington CC was also without leading scorer Brynn Wortman for the majority of the first half after the senior picked up four fouls early in the contest.
Bergan took advantage of the Trojans’ missing firepower, stretching out its lead to 24-16 by halftime.
A sluggish third quarter saw just 10 points scored between the two teams.
Bergan emerged with a 32-18 lead after Baker scored a lay-up with less than a second left in the frame.
Hartington didn’t go out quietly, embarking on a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
“Our girls really showed their character,” Pribnow said. “In the third and fourth place game, it comes down to what is going to show up for you. Are you here to just play the game or are you here to win. We had a group that was here to win.”
Sophomore Carlee Hapke kept the Trojans at bay, scoring six of the Lady Knights’ final eight points to finish with seven for the game.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik also finished with seven points and Mendlik knocked down a second 3-pointer to end with six points.
In the final game of a season that saw the Lady Knights go 17-10 for their third-straight state placement, Pribnow highlighted the senior class of Baker, Aleesha Broussard, Anna Prauner and Jadin Ostrand in the starting line-up.
“Leadership is the big word to use for how they act day in and day out,” Pribnow said.
The cupboard won’t be bare when the Lady Knights return to the hardwood next year with over half of their starting line-up and scoring returning.
“We have a tradition that’s built now where we expect to be in this spot,” Pribnow said. “They are all bought in already.”