Bergan finishes 3rd behind 20 points from Lauren Baker

Hartington didn’t go out quietly, embarking on a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

“Our girls really showed their character,” Pribnow said. “In the third and fourth place game, it comes down to what is going to show up for you. Are you here to just play the game or are you here to win. We had a group that was here to win.”

Sophomore Carlee Hapke kept the Trojans at bay, scoring six of the Lady Knights’ final eight points to finish with seven for the game.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik also finished with seven points and Mendlik knocked down a second 3-pointer to end with six points.

In the final game of a season that saw the Lady Knights go 17-10 for their third-straight state placement, Pribnow highlighted the senior class of Baker, Aleesha Broussard, Anna Prauner and Jadin Ostrand in the starting line-up.

“Leadership is the big word to use for how they act day in and day out,” Pribnow said.

The cupboard won’t be bare when the Lady Knights return to the hardwood next year with over half of their starting line-up and scoring returning.

“We have a tradition that’s built now where we expect to be in this spot,” Pribnow said. “They are all bought in already.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0