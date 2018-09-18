Fremont Bergan had a trio of athletes place in the top-10 Tuesday during the Arlington Invitational at the Fremont Golf Club.
Seniors Anna Vobejda (107) and Kinley Shallberg (110) finished third and fifth, respectively. Lily Bojanski shot a 117 to place ninth.
"I'm really proud of the way Anna and Kinley hung in there today," Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. "They really showed their senior leadership. We didn't talk about it afterward, but this was their last competitive round at FGC and while that is a bummer, it is a nice way for them to go out."
The Knights finished third in the team standings with a 466. West Point-Beemer won the championship with a 437 while Oakland-Craig was the runner-up with 459. All three teams will compete in the C-2 district tournament next month in Beemer.
"The Fremont Golf Club is a hard course," Murman said. "We are lucky to practice there, but it is hard to prepare for the shots out of the trees and the thick rough around the greens. It is such a well-kept course. It is fair, but hard."
Bailey DeGroff (132) and Karsyn Heller (137) also competed for Bergan.
Brooke Diekemper of West Point-Beemer was the meet medalist with a 98. Teammate Kailey Oswald was second with 100 while Maddie Erb of the Lady Cadets was fourth at 109.
Oakland-Craig also had three golfers place in the top 10. Grace Pille led the way by finishing in a fifth-place tie with Shallberg at 110. Edie Anderson was seventh at 113 while Ashley Denton placed ninth at 117.
The meet was completed right before a heavy rain hit Fremont in the afternoon.
"The weather was peculiar with a hot and humid morning and then a refreshing, chilly wind whipped through the course bringing rain right after play was finished," Murman said.
The Fremont High junior varsity finished fifth at 554. Charli Earth tied for 14th place with Sam Doughty of Arlington. Both golfers shot 129. Alex Lamme (149), Miriam Huss (145) and Kloey Dau (131) also competed for the Tigers.
Megan Nielsen of Cedar Bluffs finished eighth overall with a 116.
The Lady Knights have three invites and a dual with Oakland-Craig (Sept. 24) before the district tournament.
"There is a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but there is no reason to panic," Murman said. "Golf is such a funny game and every day is different. ... We simply haven't put everything together yet. Each girl on this team has tons of ability and have played some great golf. We just need to find consistency and put it together one time."
Bergan will compete Thursday at the Wayne Invitational.