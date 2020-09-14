 Skip to main content
Bergan finishes runner-up at home tournament
Bergan finishes runner-up at home tournament

Bergan logo

Bergan volleyball finished runner-up in their home tournament Saturday, falling 2-1 (15-25018, 21-25) to Humphrey St. Francis.

“So proud of how this young team is learning and getting better in every aspect of their game,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

The championship game was a meeting between last year’s Class D1 and Class D2 runner-ups.

“St. Francis is undefeated for a reason,” Wewel said. “They have some quality, experienced players and played aggressively on their hits.”

Lauren Baker put down 16 kills against St. Francis.

The Lady Knights swept through the pool play portion of the day with 2-0 wins over Schuyler (25-9, 25-13) and Nebraska City Lourdes (25-13, 25-19).

