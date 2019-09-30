TILDEN — It took the top-ranked team in Class C-1 to deny Fremont Bergan the championship in the Elkhorn Valley Volleyball Tournament.
St. Paul improved to 19-0 by downing Bergan 25-19, 25-13. The Lady Knights, ranked fourth in Class D-1 by the Omaha World-Herald, finished 3-1 in the tournament to move to 13-9 on the season.
“St. Paul had a very talented defense with a libero who brought up a ton of our hits,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “They also had multiple hitters who could place the ball pretty much anywhere on the court.”
Allie DeGroff had four kills, two aces and a block for Bergan. Lauren Baker finished with three kills and an ace. Emma Walz had two kills and three blocks while setter Kaia McIntyre had 10 set assists.
Bergan handed C-1’s No. 10 Battle Creek only its second loss of the season with a 25-23, 26-24 win in pool play.
“That was another exciting match,” Wewel said. “I thought the Lady Knights battled with all of their hearts to win those two games.”
Baker led the way with 10 kills and four blocks. DeGroff finished with six kills and two blocks. Hannah Frost contributed three kills and two blocks. Walz had two blocks and two kills. McIntyre had 18 assists.
Bergan also beat Winnebago 25-11, 25-11 and West Point-Beemer 25-7, 25-9 in pool play.
Against Winnebago, DeGroff had eight kills. Frost added four kills and two aces while Megan Demuth had two aces.
In the win over the Cadets, Baker had seven kills and three blocks. DeGroff finished with five kills and two blocks while Kennedy Bacon had five kills and a block. McIntyre recorded 15 assists.
Wewel said there were a lot of positives on the day for Bergan.
“We played some tough competition on the road and played consistent throughout the day in blocking, serving and hitting,” she said. “Hannah served extremely well all day and our block with Lauren, Emma, Hannah, Kennedy and Allie got up big. I think day by day we continue to get better.
Bergan will play Tuesday night at C-1’s Ashland-Greenwood. The junior varsity match is scheduled for 5:30 with the varsity set for 6:30.