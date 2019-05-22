NORTH PLATTE — Fremont Bergan finished 12th on Wednesday during the Class D state tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Course.
West Holt repeated as team champion with a 355 to edge North Platte St. Patrick’s by one stroke. Creighton and Elm Creek tied for third with a 370 apiece.
Jeremy McMillan-Peters of Paxton was the meet medalist with a 3-over-par 75. Ryan Weiss of Franklin, the individual champion in 2018, was second with a 77 while Austin Wenner of West Holt and Chase Ostransky of Fullerton tied for third with an 81.
Sophomore Preston Tracy and senior Thunder Myers led Bergan. The two twere in a four-way tie for 44th place and shot 97. Freshman Spencer Hamilton tied for 48th with a 98.
AJ Walter shot a 106 for the Knights while teammate Jack Wilmes finished at 115.
At the Norfolk Country Club, Luke Kluver of Norfolk High became the first Class A boy to win three state championships.
“That’s the most stressed I’ve even been on a golf course,” Kluver told Lee Newspapers. “There was just no loose shots and there was a loose shot, you got penalized for it. I just kept grinding.”
Kluver’s 74 — his highest score of the season — was enough to edge Creighton Prep sophomore Jacob Boor by one shot.
Creighton Prep edged Lincoln Southwest (313-315) to capture its 12th state team championship in a tournament that was shortened to 18 holes because of weather concerns Tuesday.
Boor, who began his round earlier in the day, parred his final six holes to finish with a 75. Meanwhile, Kluver and Lincoln Southwest senior Joshua Bartels were in the final group, and at the top of the leaderboard.
Kluver bogeyed the par-3 17th hole, dropping him into a three-way tie with Bartels and Boor.
Then Kluver showed why he’s the state’s top golfer, stepping onto the 18th tee on his home course.
Kluver, with a 3-wood, blasted his second shot out of the rough to in front of the green on the 546-yard hole. His chip shot landed a foot in front of the pin, and a tap-in for birdie and the win followed.