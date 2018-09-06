COLUMBUS — Fremont Bergan finished seventh Thursday in the Columbus Lakeview Invitational at Quail Run Golf Course.
Lincoln Christian won the team championship with a 388. Aurora was second at 396 while West Point-Beemer was third at 405. Bergan shot 450.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of energy today and it showed in our scoring,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “Honestly I thought our putting was OK today. We just hit some poor shots off the tee and didn’t strike the ball very well with our irons.”
Lily Bojanski led Bergan by shooting a 106. Anna Vobejda finished with a 110 while Kinley Shallberg shot a 113. Bailey DeGroff (121) and Karsyn Heller (134) also competed for the Lady Knights.
“Bailey and Karsyn keep improving every meet and shot their best 18-hole scores of the year so it was a great outing for them,” Murman said. “With each meet comes more familiarity with the game of golf and that really pays off.”
Danica Badura of Aurora was the meet medalist with a 73. Taylor Van Ostrand of Lincoln Christian shot an 89 while Sara Morden of the Crusaders was third with a 90.
Murman said the Lady Knights are approaching a big point of their season.
“We see some great competition coming up and we have to choose how to finish this year, whether we put our heads down and grind away or not,” he said. “Golf is hard and everybody is going to hit bad shots. It is the next one that we have to work on.”
Bergan will compete at 9 Monday morning in the Blair Invitational at River Wilds Golf Course. Also next week, the Lady Knights will play Cedar Bluffs in a dual at 4 Tuesday afternoon at Valley View Golf Course.
Lakeview Invitational
Team Scores — Lincoln Christian 388, Aurora 396, West Point-Beemer 405, Columbus Scotus 424, Columbus Lakeview 427, Grand Island Northwest 434, Fremont Bergan 450, Shelby 474, Boone Central 507, Central City 567, Schuyler 667.
Top 15 Scores — 1. Danica Badura, A, 73. 2. Taylor Van Ostrand, LC, 89. 3. Sara Moden, LC, 90. 4. Brooke Diekemper, 91. 5. Gracie Borer, LV, 94. 6. Olivia Engel, LV, 96. 7. Hannah Allen, Scotus, 99. 8. Maddie Erb, WP-B, 100. 9. Kailey Oswald, WP-B, 100. 10. Sierra Willburn, A, 101. 11. Makenzie Enderlin, Scotus, 102. 12. Peyton Tradut, GINW, 103. 13. Caitlyn Anderson 104. 14. Emma McEwen, LC, 105. 15. Syndey Holmes, GINW, 106.