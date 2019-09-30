LINCOLN — Fremont Bergan finished fifth Saturday in the Centennial Conference Meet at Hidden Valley Golf Course.
Lincoln Christian won the team championship with a 349. Kearney Catholic was the runner-up with 375. Followed by Columbus Scotus (377), Lincoln Lutheran (405) and Bergan (429).
Lily Bojanski paced Bergan by earning a fourth-place tie with Addision Mitchell of Kearney Catholic. Both golfers shot an 89. Bojanski carded a 45 on the front nine and a 44 on the back.
Jocelyn Kumm shot a 106 for Bergan while Angelee Rump had a 115. Tillier Fernau shot 119 and Alyssa Frost had a 148.
You have free articles remaining.
Taylor Van Ostrand of Lincoln Christian was the meet medalist with a 75 while teammate Sara Morden was second with an 83.
Centennial Meet
Team Scores — Lincoln Christian 349, Kearney Catholic 375, Columbus Scotus 377, Lincoln Lutheran 405, Fremont Bergan 429, Grand Island Central Catholic 455, Omaha Concordia 510.
Top 10 Finishers — 1. Taylor Van Ostrand, LC, 75. 2. Sara Morden, LC, 83. 2. Ashley Waggoner, KC, 83. 4. Lily Bojanski, FB, 89. 4. Addison Mitchell, KC, 89. 6. Makenzie Enderlin, Scotus, 90. 7. Janna DeHaan, LC, 92. 8. Avery Dierman, Scotus, 93. 9. Jaelyn Podolak, Scotus, 97. 9. Alaina Dierman, Scotus, 97.