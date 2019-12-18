Omaha Roncalli cut Fremont Bergan's nine-point halftime lead to three early in the third quarter Tuesday night, but the Lady Knights didn't panic.
Bergan protected the lead and went on to record a 43-34 victory in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
"We had the nine-point halftime lead and then they hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to three," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. "We called timeout and we were able to gather ourselves and bring that lead back up."
The Lady Knights responded with a 10-0 run that helped them to a 36-23 lead entering the fourth period.
Roncalli closed to 40-32 in the fourth, but Lily Bojanski went 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final :32 to secure the victory.
Bergan's leading scorer this season, junior Lauren Baker, was held scoreless, but Kaia McIntyre led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points. Adisyn Mendlik contributed nine while Allie DeGroff finished with eight. Bojanski contributed seven.
"We had girls step up for us tonight," Pribnow said. "Some did it offensively by coming in and making shots and other came in and made defensive stops."
Pribnow said the Lady Knights gave another solid defensive performance. No opponent has scored more than 37 points against Bergan this season.
"We really worked hard on the defensive side and we did a good job of holding them to one opportunity each time," Pribnow said. "Our main defensive emphasis tonight was to protect the paint and try and force them to be jump shooters. We frustrated them early on -- they wanted to get to the basket and finish things around the rim -- but we had the perfect game plan and our girls followed it to a T."
Claire Wilson led Roncalli, 2-2, with nine points. Payton Stoffel and Aydin Meehan added six each.
The win improves Bergan to 4-1. The Lady Knights play Friday night at Lourdes Central Catholic and host Lincoln Christian on Saturday. Both teams are 5-0 and aren't lacking size.
"Lourdes can go 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 and Lincoln Christian can put 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 on the floor," Pribnow said. "We don't have that type of height, but I don't doubt our girls. I know we'll find a way to stick around and be there at the end. We'll play as hard as we can because that is what we do."
Roncalli 5 10 8 11 -- 34
Bergan 12 12 12 7 -- 43
Roncalli -- Claire Wilson 9, Samantha Mausbach 5, Payton Stoffel 6, Aydin Meehan 6, Abby Bennett 4, Audrey Salber 4.
Bergan -- Kaia McIntyre 11, Jadin Ostrand 5, Adisyn Mendlik 9, Lily Bojanski 7, Allie DeGroff 8, Hannah Frost 3.