Bergan gets final tune-up for postseason at home meet

The Bergan track team got its final tune-up ahead of the postseason slate Thursday at its home meet.

“We are right where we want to be as far as times and marks go,” Bergan coach TJ Folkers said.

Koa McIntyre won the 100m and the 200m as the only event winner of the day for the Knights.

The junior clocking in at 11.23 in the 100m and 23.20 in the 200m.

Kade McIntyre also placed in both races, taking third in the 200m in 23.73 and fourth in the 100m in 11.56.

Both McIntyre brothers along with Alex Painter and Cooper Weitzel combined to take fourth in the 4x100m with a time of 45.02.

Kade McIntyre anchored the Knights to a third place finish in the 4x400m with a time of 3:38.63 alongside Jacob Cook, Lucas Pruss and Weitzel.

Weitzel logged a 42.88 to finish in fourth in the 300m hurdles after earning a seventh place finish in the 110m hurdles, clocking in at 17.31 in the finals.

Shea Gossett finished runner-up in the triple jump, claiming a final distance of 42’6” to go along with his fourth place finish in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 3 ½”.