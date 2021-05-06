Bergan gets final tune-up for postseason at home meet

The Bergan track team got its final tune-up ahead of the postseason slate Thursday at its home meet.
“We are right where we want to be as far as times and marks go,” Bergan coach TJ Folkers said.
Koa McIntyre won the 100m and the 200m as the only event winner of the day for the Knights.
The junior clocking in at 11.23 in the 100m and 23.20 in the 200m.
Kade McIntyre also placed in both races, taking third in the 200m in 23.73 and fourth in the 100m in 11.56.
Both McIntyre brothers along with Alex Painter and Cooper Weitzel combined to take fourth in the 4x100m with a time of 45.02.
Kade McIntyre anchored the Knights to a third place finish in the 4x400m with a time of 3:38.63 alongside Jacob Cook, Lucas Pruss and Weitzel.
Weitzel logged a 42.88 to finish in fourth in the 300m hurdles after earning a seventh place finish in the 110m hurdles, clocking in at 17.31 in the finals.
Shea Gossett finished runner-up in the triple jump, claiming a final distance of 42’6” to go along with his fourth place finish in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 3 ½”.
Owen Pruss finished in a tie for second in the pole vault, clearing 11—a foot higher than his best leap of the season’
Carson Ortmeier set a pair of personal bests in the shot put and the discus, taking runner-up in shot put and fourth in discus.
Ortmeier landed a throw of 49’5” in the shot and a 126’3” in the discus.
The Knights 4x800m relay team of Ben Simonson, Carter Demuth, Sam Sleister and Andrew Fellers finished fourth in the event with a time of 9:06.55.
Sleister also had a fifth place finish in the 800m while Demuth took sixth in the 1600m.
On the girls side, Lauren Baker missed out on the long jump gold by half an inch with a runner-up finish behind May Chvatal of Bishop Neumann with a leap of 15’6”.
Anna Prauner took fourth in the discus with a throw of 97’5” while Carlee Hapke took sixth in the iscus with a heave of 86’5”.
Aleesha Broussard brought home a fourth place finish in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 5 ½”.
Emma Larsen finished third in the 3200m with a time of 14:26.79.
Jadin Ostrand claimed fifth place in the 1600m with a time of 6:04.66.
Avery Gossett took seventh in the 100m hurdles, trimming .81 off her preliminary heat time with a 19.05 in the finals.
Sydney Meyer ran a 2:45.43 in the 800m to finish in sixth.