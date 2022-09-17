Bergan gets right with lopsided win over West Holt

Friday was just what the doctor ordered for Bergan, routing West Holt 41-6 on homecoming night.

“We played well at times in the first three games and then it seemed we’d be faced with adversity and it just felt like we weren’t doing the little things right,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “We really honed in on attention to detail and doing the right thing all the time no matter what and those little details got right this week.”

Staying healthy has been the name of the game for Bergan with standout wide receiver Kade McIntyre and quarterback Cooper Weitzel approaching being back to 100% strength.

“They are looking healthier,” Mruz said. “Cooper made a couple cuts tonight and it was like, ‘oh okay, he’s looking better,’ and we’ve been missing that.”

The duo accounted for all five scores in the opening half as the Knights jetted out to a 35-0 halftime lead.

A 17-yard hook-up between the pair put the first points on the board for a 7-0 lead at the eight minute, 52 second mark of the first quarter.

Bergan jumped on a short kick on the ensuing kickoff and turned the extra possession into points a little over three minutes later on a one-yard Weitzel keeper.

Weitzel found McIntyre for his second receiving touchdown of the night just before the end of the opening frame for an eight-yard score and a 21-0 lead.

Both accounted for a rushing touchdown in the second quarter with Weitzel scrambling 17-yards at the 10:22 mark and McIntyre plunging in from three-yards out with 26.7 seconds left in the half to set the halftime line at 35-0.

“We were able to produce like we thought we’d be able to produce tonight,” Mruz said.

Bergan’s lone points of the second half, which featured a running clock, was a 30-yard run by Josh Mace. The PAT was botched, leaving Bergan with 41 points.

West Holt avoided a shutout with a 64-yard catch and run score by Justin Cosaert to Lincoln Konrad.

Bergan put up 402 yards of total offense, going for 277 on the ground. Weitzel accounted for 89 yards on 11 carries, MAce 84 yards on five touches and McIntyre 50 yards on three carries.

Weitzel completed eight of his 10 passes for 79 yards for two scores and an interception.

McIntyre and Liam Schmidt led the defense with six tackles - three of McIntyre’s going for a loss - while homecoming king Max Nosal added five tackles.

Bergan remains at home for its next game, hosting Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in week five.

The Raiders (0-4) are coming off a 48-7 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Heedum Field.