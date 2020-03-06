Bergan girls back in the 'Ship

"We knew we had to play the entire thing and keep playing defense and I think that is what carried us over into the second half," Pribnow said. "We played phenomenal defense and took away the 3-pointer. ... We just did a fantastic job."

McIntyre followed Hochstein's bucket and free throw with two baskets of her own and junior Lauren Baker drained a 3 and hit a jumper to tie the game at 25-25 entering the final quarter of the game.

"We've been through this, our schedule helped us," McIntyre said. "The third quarter was big, we had to come out and attack and that's what we did."

A 3 from HCC freshman Makenna Noecker gave her team a 30-29 lead at the midway point of the final quarter. But senior Allie DeGroff and Baker hit back-to-back jumpers to give Bergan a 33-30 lead with just under three minutes remaining.

“We knew we had to come out ready in the second half, and they got us after halftime,” said Trojan coach Craig Wortmann. “We just couldn’t get the ball in the bucket in the second half enough to keep them away."

DeGroff then drew a charge on Hochstein and senior Lily Bojanski later put Bergan up 35-30 with 1:17 to play.