Bergan girls back in the 'Ship

The Fremont Archbishop Bergan girls basketball team never listened to the outside noise.
Despite losing two 1,000-point scorers from last year's state championship team, this year's Lady Knights returned to the Class D1 title game after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic 40-34 Friday morning at Devaney Sports Center.
"Over the summer we were doubted a lot and we came together and thought, 'We are just as good and we can do this,' and we took that on our back and we believed and wanted to go prove it, prove them wrong was our thing all season," senior guard Kaia McIntyre said.
Bergan head coach Nate Pribnow saw that drive from his team shortly after the 2019 state title game.
"Nobody really gave us a chance to get to this point but fortunately we have a group of 17 girls on the team that all believed that we could be in this spot," the coach said. "That's a testament to their hard work all year round whether it be cross country, track, volleyball -- they put in the work and deserve to be in this spot."
The Lady Knights were tested early as the Lady Trojans built a 24-16 lead after HCC senior Abby Hochstein converted a three-point play to start the second half.
Bergan, however, found that extra gear and outscored Cedar Catholic 24-8 to take a 40-32 lead and eventually the 40-34 win.
"We knew we had to play the entire thing and keep playing defense and I think that is what carried us over into the second half," Pribnow said. "We played phenomenal defense and took away the 3-pointer. ... We just did a fantastic job."
McIntyre followed Hochstein's bucket and free throw with two baskets of her own and junior Lauren Baker drained a 3 and hit a jumper to tie the game at 25-25 entering the final quarter of the game.
"We've been through this, our schedule helped us," McIntyre said. "The third quarter was big, we had to come out and attack and that's what we did."
A 3 from HCC freshman Makenna Noecker gave her team a 30-29 lead at the midway point of the final quarter. But senior Allie DeGroff and Baker hit back-to-back jumpers to give Bergan a 33-30 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
“We knew we had to come out ready in the second half, and they got us after halftime,” said Trojan coach Craig Wortmann. “We just couldn’t get the ball in the bucket in the second half enough to keep them away."
DeGroff then drew a charge on Hochstein and senior Lily Bojanski later put Bergan up 35-30 with 1:17 to play.
"We have girls that have been in these moments before and have stepped up in those moments and made big plays," Pribnow said.
DeGroff and McIntyre hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
"We're a team that has been battle-tested all year. We've been in every single game," Pribnow said. "Our girls held their composure in a pressure situation. We did the right thing at the right time."
Baker scored a game-high 18 points and DeGroff added 11.
Noecker was the only player to hit double figures for NCC, finishing with 15 behind three 3s.
Bergan will meet Pleasanton at 9 Saturday morning in the D1 title game. Pleasanton defeated Chambers/Wheeler Central 50-46 in the semifinals.
BERGAN 40, CEDAR CATHOLIC 34
|Bergan
|6
|10
|9
|15
|--
|40
|Cedar Catholic
|8
|13
|4
|9
|--
|34
BERGAN--Lily Bojanski 5, Kaia McIntyre 6, Allie DeGroff 11, Lauren Baker 18.
CEDAR CATHOLIC--Makenna Noecker 15, Abby Hochstein 7, Brynn Wortman 6, Brooklyn Kuehn 6