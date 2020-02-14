Bergan girls defeat Neumann in regular-season finale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pribnow was pleased with the Lady Knights’ defense on Friday, particularly in the final three quarters when they held Neumann to just 16 points.

“We’re versatile. We can play a number of different defenses, which makes it really hard to score on us from time to time,” Pribnow said.

Bergan took an early 7-2 lead in the first quarter following a basket by Frost. Neumann responded with a 9-2 scoring run which included two 3-pointers by Thiele and another by Kinslee Bosak.

McIntyre, DeGroff and Baker combined for nine points to open the third quarter as Bergan took an 18-11 lead. A 3-pointer by Logan Sylliaasen cut the Lady Knights’ lead to four points (20-16), but that would be the closest Neumann would get the remainder of the game.

Baker scored a game-high 14 points for Bergan. McIntyre, DeGroff and Frost each scored six.

Thiele had a team-high 12 points – all on 3-pointers – for the Cavaliers.

Postseason play for the Lady Knights will begin on Tuesday. Bergan, the top seed in the Class D1-1 Subdistrict, will play the winner of Omaha Christian Academy and Walthill at 6 p.m. at West Point-Beemer High School.