Bergan girls defeat Neumann in regular-season finale

Fremont Bergan’s girls basketball team closed out the regular season on a winning note Friday night.
The Lady Knights improved their record to 11-9 by defeating Wahoo Neumann 40-27 at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
A 13-3 scoring run that began in the final minute before halftime and continued until the late stages of the third quarter was key for Bergan’s victory.
A basket by Kaia McIntyre followed by Allie DeGroff’s long, banked-in 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, gave the Lady Knights a 26-16 lead at intermission.
Bergan controlled much of the third quarter, scoring eight straight points – six by Lauren Baker and two by Hannah Frost. Neumann’s lone field goal of the third period was a 3-point bucket by Lauren Thiele with less than a minute remaining in the quarter.
“I think our 3-pointer going into half was big, carrying momentum into the third quarter,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said.
Consecutive baskets by Adisyn Mendlik in the fourth quarter gave Bergan its largest lead of the game of 19 points (40-21). Neumann ended the game with 3-point baskets by Faith Polacek and Thiele.
The Cavaliers (3-17) totaled seven 3-pointers in the contest, which accounted for 21 of their 27 points.
Pribnow was pleased with the Lady Knights’ defense on Friday, particularly in the final three quarters when they held Neumann to just 16 points.
“We’re versatile. We can play a number of different defenses, which makes it really hard to score on us from time to time,” Pribnow said.
Bergan took an early 7-2 lead in the first quarter following a basket by Frost. Neumann responded with a 9-2 scoring run which included two 3-pointers by Thiele and another by Kinslee Bosak.
McIntyre, DeGroff and Baker combined for nine points to open the third quarter as Bergan took an 18-11 lead. A 3-pointer by Logan Sylliaasen cut the Lady Knights’ lead to four points (20-16), but that would be the closest Neumann would get the remainder of the game.
Baker scored a game-high 14 points for Bergan. McIntyre, DeGroff and Frost each scored six.
Thiele had a team-high 12 points – all on 3-pointers – for the Cavaliers.
Postseason play for the Lady Knights will begin on Tuesday. Bergan, the top seed in the Class D1-1 Subdistrict, will play the winner of Omaha Christian Academy and Walthill at 6 p.m. at West Point-Beemer High School.
“We just got done telling them in the locker room, ‘last year at the end of the regular season, we were 13-8. This year we’re 11-9. We went on a run last year and did something pretty special and won six in a row when we needed to. There’s no reason that we can’t win seven in a row this year.’” Pribnow said. “I think it’s a mentality shift for our girls playing against schools our own size.”
Neumann is the fifth seed in the Class C2-6 Subdistrict. The Cavaliers will play Shelby-Rising City at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Malcolm High School.