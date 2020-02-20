Bergan girls defeat Pender to advance to district final

WEST POINT – Lauren Baker helped Fremont Bergan’s girls find their offensive rhythm on Thursday night.
The 5-foot-10 junior scored 18 of her game-high 27 points in the second half to break open the game for Bergan. The Lady Knights, which trailed by one point at halftime, went on to defeat Pender 54-34 in the Class D1-1 Subdistrict final at West Point-Beemer High School.
“She’s a phenomenal player,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said of Baker. “She has the ability to shoot the basketball and she shot with a lot of confidence tonight. We knew we had to get her touches.”
Bergan, which improved to 13-9, advances to the district finals which will be played Feb. 28.
Up until the third quarter, neither team had been able to lead by more than three points.
After Pender (16-11) pulled within one point at 26-25 late in the third quarter, Baker scored five straight points to give the Lady Knights a 31-25 lead heading into the final period. Baker scored 10 of Bergan’s 12 points in the third quarter.
Ashley Ostrand, who finished with a team-high 14 points for the Pendragons, helped Pender cut the gap to 33-28 early in the fourth quarter. That’s also when Bergan took over the game.
An 8-0 Bergan run put the Lady Knights up 41-28. They maintained a double-digit lead the remainder of the game with the help of their free throw shooting. The Lady Knights made 12 of 17 free throws down the stretch.
“I think getting to the free throw line in the fourth quarter was the difference,” Pribnow said.
Kaia McIntyre and Allie DeGroff joined Baker in double figures with 10 points apiece.
FREMONT BERGAN 54, PENDER 34
Pender 10 8 7 9 – 34
Fremont Bergan 13 6 12 23 – 54
PENDER – Zoey Lehmkuhl 7, Ashley Ostrand 14, Faith Morris 8, Skyler Prokop 2, Carson Miller 2, Olyvia Nelson 1.
FREMONT BERGAN – Lily Bojanski 3, Kaia McIntyre 10, Allie DeGroff 10, Lauren Baker 27, Aleesha Broussard 2, Hannah Frost 2.
