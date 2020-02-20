Bergan girls defeat Pender to advance to district final

WEST POINT – Lauren Baker helped Fremont Bergan’s girls find their offensive rhythm on Thursday night.

The 5-foot-10 junior scored 18 of her game-high 27 points in the second half to break open the game for Bergan. The Lady Knights, which trailed by one point at halftime, went on to defeat Pender 54-34 in the Class D1-1 Subdistrict final at West Point-Beemer High School.

“She’s a phenomenal player,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said of Baker. “She has the ability to shoot the basketball and she shot with a lot of confidence tonight. We knew we had to get her touches.”

Bergan, which improved to 13-9, advances to the district finals which will be played Feb. 28.

Up until the third quarter, neither team had been able to lead by more than three points.

After Pender (16-11) pulled within one point at 26-25 late in the third quarter, Baker scored five straight points to give the Lady Knights a 31-25 lead heading into the final period. Baker scored 10 of Bergan’s 12 points in the third quarter.

Ashley Ostrand, who finished with a team-high 14 points for the Pendragons, helped Pender cut the gap to 33-28 early in the fourth quarter. That’s also when Bergan took over the game.