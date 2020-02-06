Allie DeGroff provided a needed spark for Fremont Bergan’s offense on Thursday night.
The 5-foot-10 post player scored eight straight points for the Lady Knights in the second quarter to help Bergan open up a nine-point halftime lead.
Bergan then built upon that lead in the second half to defeat Fort Calhoun 50-33 at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
“It was a really close game at that point, too. (DeGroff) goes on a mini-run and we were able to push it out to a nine-point lead going into the half and feel a lot more comfortable than if we had that four-point lead,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “That was really big I think for our mentality heading into halftime, saying we haven’t played very well up to this point, but we’re still taking almost a double-digit lead into the locker room.”
The Lady Knights, who improved to 10-8 on the season, led 16-14 in the first quarter before Adisyn Mendlik knocked down her second 3-pointer of the quarter.
The score stood at 22-18 in the second quarter when DeGroff began her scoring run, which stretched into the third quarter as she hit two free throws right after intermission.
Field goals were hard to come by for either team in the third quarter. Lauren Baker scored Bergan’s lone field goal of the second quarter. The other six points were scored by the Lady Knights at the free throw line. Rianna Wells accounted for the Pioneers’ lone field goal – a 3-pointer – during the same stretch.
Consecutive buckets by DeGroff, Kaia McIntyre and Baker gave Bergan a 16-point lead (44-28) in the fourth quarter. The Lady Knights would let allow Fort Calhoun (3-17) to get any closer than 14 points the remainder of the contest.
DeGroff and Baker each finished with 13 points for the Lady Knights, who host Oakland-Craig on Tuesday. McIntyre added 12.
Kennedy Bradburn and Kinsley Wimer had eight points apiece for Fort Calhoun.
FREMONT BERGAN 50, FORT CALHOUN 33
Fort Calhoun 14 7 5 12 — 33
Fremont Bergan 19 11 6 7 — 50
FORT CALHOUN – Mackenzie Hansen 3, Abbie Anderson 2, Tessa Skelton 6, Rianna Wells 6, Kennedy Bradburn 8, Kinsley Wimer 8.
FREMONT BERGAN – Jadin Ostrand 2, Adisyn Mendlik 6, Kaia McIntyre 12, Allie DeGroff 13, Lauren Baker 13, Kaitlyn Mlnarik 2, Hannah Frost 2.