Bergan girls fend off Lincoln Lutheran

The Bergan girls claimed a 38-29 win over Lincoln Lutheran Thursday night to snap a two-game losing skid.

The Knights jumped out to the early lead, going up 15-8 in the first quarter.

Lincoln Lutheran flipped the script in the second frame, holding Bergan to just three points to take a 19-18 lead into the locker room.

The Knights doubled up the Warriors out of the break, pulling ahead 29-23 by holding Lincoln Lutheran to five points in the third quarter.

Bergan’s defense duplicated the effort in the final frame to claim their 12th win of the year.

In the night cap, the Bergan boys fell 75-52 to the Warriors.

Seventy-five points is the most Bergan has allowed this season.

The Knights led 14-13 after one quarter of action, but a 28-point explosion by the visitors sent Lincoln Lutheran into the break with a 41-30 lead.

Bergan couldn’t overcome the halftime deficit.

Both Bergan teams will start the Centennial Conference tournament next week and both will face Lincoln Lutheran again on Tuesday.

The girls will play at home at 6 p.m. while the boys will head to Lincoln for a 6 p.m. game.