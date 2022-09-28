 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bergan girls golf beats Oakland-Craig in duel action

The Bergan girls golf team won its duel with Oakland-Craig Tuesday at the Oakland Golf Club with Jocelyn Kumm taking home the medalist honor from the event. 

Bergan shot 193 as a team during the nine-hole competition while Oakland-Craig finished at 208. 

Kumm carded a 46 to win the event by a stroke. Olivia Fedde tied for runner-up with a 47, matching Oakland-Craig's low scorer Sonya Guzinski. 

Ellie Sendgraff shot a 49 for Bergan while Olivia Prauner entered the clubhouse with a 51. Avery Ridder rounded out the Knights team score with a 63. 

The dual win continues a hot streak for Bergan after a sixth place finish at the Centennial Conference tournament Saturday. 

Kumm was the lone medalist for the Knights, shooting a 96 at Quail Run. Sendgraff was the team's second-lowest score, shooting a personal best 99. 

Prauner shot a 105 and Ridder finished at 115 to make up Bergan's 415 team score. 

Bergan will start the postseason push on Tuesday, Oct. 4, back at the Oakland Golf Club.

