Bergan girls golf competes at Bellevie East Invite
Bergan girls golf competes at Bellevie East Invite

  • Updated
FRE_090420_B1_Bergan GG_p1.jpg

Fremont Bergan's Jocelyn Kumm chips onto the ninth green at Tara Hill Thursday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont Bergan girls golf took part in the Bellevue East Invite Thursday at Tara Hills.

“All the girls improved on the year and I’m very pleased with that,” coach Jeremy Murman said. “We are definitely heading in the right direction we just need to continue to work on our short game and get confidence in the flat stick.”

Jocelyn Kumm carded the lowest round of the day for the Lady Knights with a 108.

Olivia Prauner finished with a 120 and Olivia Fedde shot a 123.

“We are learning to get from tee to green,” Murman said. “It isn’t always pretty but we are becoming more confident and it shows in our attitude and shot making.”

Bergan returns to the links Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Lakeview Invitational.

