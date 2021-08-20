Bergan girls golf returns trio from last fall

The Bergan girls golf team returns three members from last year’s squad and added one new face to the program.

“It’s a young squad,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “And so the sky’s the limit, but we know that we have a lot of learning to do. Our theme for the year is consistency.”

Jocelyn Kumm, Olivia Prauner and Olivia Fedde all return with an additional year of experience under their belts.

“The nice thing is we are a young team, but we still have experience and all those girls are ready to help out,” Murman said. “The girls know what they need to do and they kind of figured things out last year tournament-wise.”

Kumm is the top returner with a fifth place finish at the Arlington Invite and tie for 21st place at the Wayne Invite a year ago.

“Jocelyn rises to to the top frequently,” Murman said. “She has been around the game a long time and so we look to her to be the leader of the group, but all three of the returners really they can be about the same on any given day.”

The focus for the fall is on the Knights short game.