Bergan girls golf third at Bellevue East Invite
Bergan girls golf third at Bellevue East Invite

Jocelyn Kumm led the Bergan girls golf team to a third place finish at the Bellevue East Invitational Thursday. 

Kumm posted 95, the best varsity score of her career, to finish fourth. 

"Jocelyn did a great job managing the course today and her short game helped to keep her near the top," Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. 

Olivia Fedde secured a top 10 finish in 10th place with a 107. 

Olivia Prauner finished a shot back at 107 and Ellie Sendgraff, who was competing in her first golf tournament, shot a 133. 

