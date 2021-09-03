Bergan girls golf third at Bellevue East Invite

Jocelyn Kumm led the Bergan girls golf team to a third place finish at the Bellevue East Invitational Thursday.
Kumm posted 95, the best varsity score of her career, to finish fourth.
"Jocelyn did a great job managing the course today and her short game helped to keep her near the top," Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said.
Olivia Fedde secured a top 10 finish in 10th place with a 107.
Olivia Prauner finished a shot back at 107 and Ellie Sendgraff, who was competing in her first golf tournament, shot a 133.
