The Fremont Bergan girls basketball team held on to defeat Kearney Catholic 58-56 in double overtime of a quarterfinal game in the Centennial Conference Tournament Tuesday night at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
Fremont Bergan moves on to play Hastings St. Cecilia Thursday night in a semifinal game at Kearney Catholic High School. Hastings St. Cecilia defeated Scotus 42-27 Tuesday night.
Clutch rebounds and free throws helped the Lady Knights advance to the semifinals.
An offensive rebound and putback by junior Lauren Baker put Bergan up 53-50 early in the second overtime period. Two minutes later senior Allie DeGroff did the same to give Bergan a 55-52 lead. A Rebecca Baker free throw put the Lady Knights in front 56-52 with 27 seconds to play.
After a steal and layup by the Ashlyn Wischmeier pulled the Stars to within 56-54, Bergan senior Kaia McIntyre sank to free throws with just 4.2 seconds on the clock to make it a two-possession game, 58-54.
A Kearney Catholic jumper at the buzzer made the final score 58-56.
“When you look at the bracket of this tournament, all of the one through 10 seeds can be a competitive game,” Bergan coach Nathan Pribnow said. “We expect another game just like this Thursday.”
Bergan held a slim 32-29 lead at the start of the fourth quarter and it was a good thing they built a little cushion.
Kearney Catholic junior guard Ashlyn Wischmeier drained three 3-pointers over a span of just over a minute later in the quarter. Her third 3 of the quarter gave the Stars a 44-40 lead with 1:19 remaining.
But Baker drained a 3 of her own with :24 to play to make the score 44-44. The Stars had a chance to take the lead but a turnover gave the ball back to Bergan with seven seconds remaining. The lady Knights had trouble advancing the ball up the court and a McIntyre shot from half court bounced off the rim, sending the game into overtime.
The first overtime, Rebecca Baker game Bergan an early 47-44 lead with a 3 from the corner. McIntyre followed with two free throws to put the Lady Knights up 49-44 with a minute to play.
Wischmeier hit another 3 with 46 to play and Christina Arram hit a jumper with :05 remaining to send the game into a second overtime.
“I wish we had started practicing fouling during situations like. I didn’t want to just throw that at the girls,” Pribnow said. “We just made the plays when we needed to.”
DeGroff led three players in double figures for Bergan with 15 points while Lauren Baker added 14 and McIntyre 13.
Rebecca Baker came off the bench to score nine, including her big 3 to start the first overtime.
“The best and worst thing about young girls is that they maybe don’t realize the importance of some shots and crucial times,” Pribnow said. “She definitely provided a spark off the bench. That’s scoring that we haven’t seen in a few games.”
You have free articles remaining.
The back-and-forth tone of the game was set at the start.
Bergan used a 6-2 run to end the first quarter to take a 10-6 lead after one. DeGroff scored six points while Lauren Baker and McIntyre each hit a bucket.
Lauren Baker converted a 3-point play to begin the third but Kearney Catholic scored the next 15 points to take a 21-13 lead with two minutes remaining in the first half.
Rebecca Baker ended the Stars’ run with two free throws and McIntyre sank a pair of free throws to pull Bergan within 21-17. McIntyre then added a bucket with 20 seconds left to bring the Lady Knights to within three points.
Wischmeier scored a game-high 25 points. Ainsley Aden added 12 and Arram scored 11 points for the Stars.
Kearney Catholic will battle Columbus Scotus at 6 p.m. Thursday in a consolation game.
Kearney Catholic 109 8 15 6 6 —56
Archbishop Bergan 6 15 13 12 6 8 —58
BERGAN — McIntyre 13, R. Baker 9, DeGroff 15, L. Baker14 , Hannah Frost 4, Lily Bojanski 3.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Keck 6, L. Nore 2, Wischmeier 25, Aden 12, Arram 11.
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 58, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 56
Kearney Catholic 10 9 8 15 6 6 — 56
Archbishop Bergan 6 15 13 12 6 8 — 58
BERGAN — McIntyre 13, R. Baker 9, DeGroff 15, L. Baker14 , Hannah Frost 4, Lily Bojanski 3.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC — Keck 6, L. Nore 2, Wischmeier 25, Aden 12, Arram 11.