Bergan girls picking up where they left off

The Bergan girls picked up right where they left off, opening the 2022 season with back-to-back blowout wins over Fort Calhoun and Bancroft-Rosalie.

The Knights toppled the Pioneers 58-11 Friday night then followed it up with a 63-33 win over the Panthers Saturday.

Bergan brings back practically everyone from last year’s 20-7 team that finished third in Class D-1.

“The best thing about it is how competitive our practices are,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “It’s cutthroat sometimes how aggressive it gets, but at the end of the day we compete against one another, but we’re the biggest cup fillers for each other and we’re competing for one another.”

The lone major loss for the Knights was the graduation of sharpshooter Adisyn Mendlik, who led the team in made three’s with 55, accounting for over a third of Bergan’s three-point shooting

“We’re probably not going to have a girl that makes that many on her own, but cumulatively if we get all of our girls to make five or ten more, it’ll be more of a group effort,” Pribnow said.

Junior Summer Bojanski aced her audition to fill the Knights need for points production from behind the arc, sinking a three three’s in both wins to start the year, going for a career-high 17 points against Fort Calhoun and nine points against Bancroft-Rosalie.

The southpaw was a pass-first point guard for the Knights in her first two years with Bergan, averaging 6.3 points per game last year. Her scoring average went up to 10 ppg during the postseason, a trend the Knights are hoping to continue into this winter.

“Towards the end of last season, we saw glimpses of that and she’s really taken it to heart and in practice as well,” Pribnow said. “If she gets the opportunity, she’s shooting it and she’s looking to attack the rim as well. I think sometimes last year we were playing four on five on offense because she wasn’t really looking to do anything, but you saw tonight what she’s capable of tonight.”

Bojanski blossoming into a scorer adds another layer to the Bergan offense, which returns its leading scorer in senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik (12.3 ppg as a junior), its top post in 6’1” junior Paige Frickenstein as well as senior guards Rebecca Baker and Carlee Hapke.

Even the bench rotation remains the same with junior Sydney Meyer, sophomore Clair Mlnarik and senior Addie Gilfry offering flexible substitution packages to the Knights.

“There are nights where we aren’t going to shoot it very well and we’re going to have to rely on getting into the paint,” Pribnow said. “There are nights where I think we’re going to shoot the heck out of it and four or five make three-pointers. It’ll be a night in, night out thing based about what the defense gives us.”

The Knights ranked No. 2 in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star’s preseason polls, even with moving up a class to C-2.

Over the course of the regular season, we’re still going to be the small dog in the fight, but I think at the end of the year C-2 is a little bit more of a different animal as you