Bergan girls rout Brownell-Talbot

OMAHA—Bergan clamped down on the defense end Friday night, holding Brownell-Talbot to single digits in all four quarters to come away with a 55-19 win.

“On the defensive side of it, we really forced the issues, forced them into a lot of turnovers, a lot of live ball turnovers that gave us opportunities to get to the basket,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said.

Despite the lopsided score, Bergan struggled at the rim, especially in the second half.

“We just didn’t capitalize on a lot of lay-ups and we left a lot of points out there as the result of it,” Pribnow said. “We are going to have to do a better job of finishing around the basket here moving forward.”

The result wasn’t in question for long Friday as the Lady Knights used a 9-0 run in the opening frame to expand an early 5-3 lead out to 14-3.

Bergan held a 17-5 lead at the end of the opening stanza and the lead never dipped below double-digits the remainder of the game.

The Lady Knights doubled up the Lady Raiders in the second quarter, 12-6, to take 29-11 lead into the locker room.

Coming out of the halftime break, Bergan held Brownell score for the first five minutes, 19 seconds while going on a 10-0 run.