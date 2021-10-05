Bergan girls runner-up at districts, medal two

Two top ten finishes led the Bergan girls golf team to a spot at the state tournament out of the Class C-2 district championship Tuesday in Oakland.

Jocelyn Kumm took fourth, shooting a 97, while Olivia Prauner shot a 105 to claim eighth.

“Our front nine really put us in a nice spot and we held on through the back nine,” said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman. “It certainly wasn’t pretty but the girls hung on and played mentally tough and I’m so proud of them for that.”

Bergan finished with a team score of 437 with Olivia Fedde carding a 108 and Ellie Sendgraff entering the clubhouse with a 127.

“It was huge for Ellie to get off to a great start for us,” Murman said. “With only four girls on the team, every score counts and for Ellie, who started golfing two months ago, to step up like she did was fantastic.”

Cecilia Arndt led Columbus Scotus to the district championship with a 79, claiming the individual title as well.

The Class C state tournament begins Monday, Oct.

Individual Qualifiers:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

1. Cecilia Arndt (10), Columbus Scotus, 79

2. Taylor Beierman (10), Boone Central, 95