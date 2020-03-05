Bergan girls shut down MHC; advance to Class D1 semifinals

LINCOLN--Only four players scored for Archbishop Bergan but just like the Lady Knights have played all season -- when the team needed a player to step up someone answered.
The Lady Knights took what Maywood-Hayes Center gave them, hitting six 3-pointers, five in the first half, and shut down MHC's offense for a 44-30 win in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Three MHC players averaged double figures heading into the game, but Bergan's defense held the trio to just 17 points total, about 18 points shy of their season average.
Senior Allie DeGroff was responsible for guarding Wolves' leading scorer Avery Johnson.
“She’s going to get her touches so I knew that I had to try my best to limit her,” DeGroff said.
That she did. Johnson, who averages 14.7 points per game was limited to just six points. Second-leading scorer Jaycee Widener (10.9 ppg) finished with just five points and third-leading scorer Ashlin Broz (10.5 ppg) ended with six.
It was no surprise to Bergan head coach Nate Pribnow.
“When you look at our stats, you don’t go ‘Wow’ but what you do see against good teams … we play good defense and this morning was no different,” Pribnow said. “That defense usually leads to good opportunities on the offensive side as well.”
Bergan forced several turnovers and the Wolves missed on a few shots during a three-minute span in the first quarter and the Lady Knights took advantage. Lauren Baker, Kaia McIntyre and Lily Bojanski all hit 3s and McIntyre added a free throw for a 10-0 run and 13-5 lead with just over a minute to play in the opening quarter.
MHC pulled back to within 17-15 with two minutes left in the first half but Bojanski drained two 3s to give Bergan a 23-15 lead at halftime.
The second 3 by Bojanski, who averages 3.1 ppg, came at the buzzer.
“Any given day one of our players can step up out of nowhere,” DeGroff said. “We don’t have just one scorer, that’s what makes us different from other teams."
The Lady Knights opened the second half with a 10-2 run, including another 3 by Baker, to take a 33-18 lead around the midway point of the third quarter. Bergan coasted the rest of the way.
Baker, Bergan's leading scorer (14 ppg), warmed up in the second half after scoring just five points in the first half to finish with a game-high 17 points. The Wolves paid special attention to the junior in the first half but that's when others stepped up, notably Bojanski and her three 3s.
“They did a good job of face-guarding Baker in the first half,” Pribnow said. “I think we’re going to see that as this tournament continues."
In addition to shutting down Johnson, DeGroff also hit double figures for Bergan, ending with 11.
“She’s a leader for us. … I think she’s full of sweat before she even steps out on the floor,” Pribnow said of DeGroff. “She has one gear and that is to give 100% all of the time.”
The Lady Knights will need a similar performance Friday morning when they take on Hartington Cedar Catholic in a semifinal game at 9 a.m. at Devaney Sports Center.
The Trojans upset top-seeded Weeping Water 54-49 in the first game at LSW.
Pribnow likes his team's chances.
“We match up pretty well with them,” the coach said. “They like to get the ball inside, they have some good scorers from the perimeter as well. They like to play a little bit slower like we do and keep the scores low.”
HCC is led by junior Brynn Wortmann (13.6 ppg) and freshman Makenna Noecker (12.9). Senior Abby Hochstein averages 10 ppg and 6 rebounds per game.
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 44, MAYWOOD-HAYES CENTER 30
|Maywood-Hayes Center
|7
|8
|10
|5
|--
|30
|Archbishop Bergan
|13
|10
|12
|9
|--
|44
Maywood-Hayes Center--Ashlin Broz 6, Avery Johnson 6, Jaycee Lapp 8, Jaycee Widener 5, Kiley Hejtmanek 3, Maci Sorge 2.
Archbishop Bergan--Lily Bojanski 9, Kaia McIntyre 7, Allie DeGroff 11, Lauren Baker 17.