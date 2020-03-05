Bergan girls shut down MHC; advance to Class D1 semifinals

Bergan forced several turnovers and the Wolves missed on a few shots during a three-minute span in the first quarter and the Lady Knights took advantage. Lauren Baker, Kaia McIntyre and Lily Bojanski all hit 3s and McIntyre added a free throw for a 10-0 run and 13-5 lead with just over a minute to play in the opening quarter.

MHC pulled back to within 17-15 with two minutes left in the first half but Bojanski drained two 3s to give Bergan a 23-15 lead at halftime.

The second 3 by Bojanski, who averages 3.1 ppg, came at the buzzer.

“Any given day one of our players can step up out of nowhere,” DeGroff said. “We don’t have just one scorer, that’s what makes us different from other teams."

The Lady Knights opened the second half with a 10-2 run, including another 3 by Baker, to take a 33-18 lead around the midway point of the third quarter. Bergan coasted the rest of the way.

Baker, Bergan's leading scorer (14 ppg), warmed up in the second half after scoring just five points in the first half to finish with a game-high 17 points. The Wolves paid special attention to the junior in the first half but that's when others stepped up, notably Bojanski and her three 3s.