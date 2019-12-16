DAVID CITY — David City Aquinas limited Fremont Bergan to just 17 points in the final three quarters on its way knocking the Lady Knights from the unbeaten ranks Saturday afternoon.
Bergan led 16-11 after one quarter, but the Monarchs rallied for a 37-33 win. The loss drops the Lady Knights to 3-1 on the season while Aquinas improves to 4-0.
Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said the Lady Knights never found an offensive rhythm after some first-quarter success.
“A lot of our points early on came in transition off fast break points,” he said. “We were getting turnovers and getting to the rim and finishing. We were taking a lot of quick shots because we had a lot of uncontested shots, but we let them back into it by continuing to take quick shots when they were set up in their half-court defense. It let them back into it. We’re having some growing pains and obviously some adversity here early in the season, but we know that will happen because we play a good schedule and Aquinas is a good team. Hopefully we’ll be better because of it.”
The Lady Knights led 19-18 at halftime and 28-27 after three quarters. The Monarchs, though, scored the first six points of the fourth period.
Lily Bojanski’s field goal with 2:20 remaining helped Bergan narrow the gap to 33-30. A pair of free throws by DCA senior Macey Thege upped the lead the lead to 35-30. After Darian Krenk of the Monarches misfired on two free throws with :43 left, the Lady Knights used Adisyn Mendlik’s second 3-point basket of the game to close to 35-333 with :26 remaining.
Thege accounted for the final points of the game by draining two free throws with :21 left.
“We had some careless turnovers today,” Pribnow said. “We’d force a turnover and then we’d give it right back to them. ... Those are things as the season goes on that we have to take care of that. We can’t do something great and then follow it with something really bad. We just need to be more consistent on taking care of the basketball on the offensive side and getting a good look every single time. We’re a team that wants to play fast, but like in a situation today — where you are playing someone really physical — we have to be good in the half-court offense, too.”
Lauren Baker led the Lady Knights with 15 points. Kaia McIntyre added nine before fouling out in the final minute. Mendlik chipped in six.
Thege led the Monarchs with 11 points. Madi Jelinek and Isabel Coufal had eight each. Jelinek also had 12 rebounds.
The Class D-1 Lady Knights will host Class C-1’s Omaha Roncalli on Tuesday night.
Box Score
Bergan 16 3 9 5 — 33
Aquinas 11 7 9 10 — 37
Bergan — Lauren Baker 15, Kaia McIntyre 9, Adisyn Mendlik 6, Lily Bojanski 2, Allie DeGroff 1.
Aquinas — Darian Krenk 4, Isabel Coufal 8, Jadyn Siroky 6, Macey Thege 11, Madi Jelinek 8.