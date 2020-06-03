Bergan girls win second-straight Class D NSAA Cup

For a second straight year, the Fremont Bergan girls programs brought home an NSAA Cup in Class D, finishing the year with 150 points and helped the school to a third place overall finish in the all-school standings with 230 points.
The Lady Knights’ runner-up finishes in volleyball and basketball were enough to hold off Humphrey St. Francis and Wausa, who finished in a tie for runner-up with 125 points each.
The NSAA Cup awards points for success in sports and fine arts programs and points are gained based on performance in state championship events. With the suspension of spring sports due to the coronavirus, the NSAA awarded five participation points for every spring activity schools registered for.
Bergan’s fifth place finish at state wrestling were the lone points tallied on the boys side, but helped ensure a top-three finish in the all-school standings behind first place finisher Bancroft-Rosalie with 250 points and runner-up Humphrey St. Francis with 245 points.
Fremont finished just outside of the top ten in the all-school standings with 242.5 points, good enough for 14th.
The Lady Tigers, with a runner-up finish in cross country and a state placement in basketball, tied with Elkhorn South for 15th in the standings with 157.5 points.
Lincoln Southwest took home the Class A team cup for the third straight year with 442.5 points, followed by Millard North with 440 points and Lincoln Pius X with 402.5.
Millard North claimed both the boys and girls cup in Class A.
Omaha Skutt won the Class B all-school division followed by Scottsbluff and Hastings. Grand Island Central Catholic claimed the Class C title with Wahoo claiming runner-up and Adams Central taking third.
In Class B, Skutt secured the boys division while the Scottsbluff girls won the girls division.
Aquinas was the Class C boys champion and Lincoln Lutheran nabbed the girls crown.
