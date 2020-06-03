Bergan girls win second-straight Class D NSAA Cup

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For a second straight year, the Fremont Bergan girls programs brought home an NSAA Cup in Class D, finishing the year with 150 points and helped the school to a third place overall finish in the all-school standings with 230 points.

The Lady Knights’ runner-up finishes in volleyball and basketball were enough to hold off Humphrey St. Francis and Wausa, who finished in a tie for runner-up with 125 points each.

The NSAA Cup awards points for success in sports and fine arts programs and points are gained based on performance in state championship events. With the suspension of spring sports due to the coronavirus, the NSAA awarded five participation points for every spring activity schools registered for.

Bergan’s fifth place finish at state wrestling were the lone points tallied on the boys side, but helped ensure a top-three finish in the all-school standings behind first place finisher Bancroft-Rosalie with 250 points and runner-up Humphrey St. Francis with 245 points.

Fremont finished just outside of the top ten in the all-school standings with 242.5 points, good enough for 14th.

The Lady Tigers, with a runner-up finish in cross country and a state placement in basketball, tied with Elkhorn South for 15th in the standings with 157.5 points.