WISNER — Fremont Bergan finished second on Saturday in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.
Wayne won the Gold Division championship by going 3-0. Bergan, Wisner-Pilger and Lutheran High Northeast finished 1-2.
“They were very close matches against very evenly matched teams,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.
The Lady Knights weren’t at full strength for the matches. Right-side hitter Hannah Frost went down with an ankle injury during pool play matches on Thursday. Freshmen Rebecca Baker, Carlee Hapke and Kaitlyn Mlnarik helped anchor Frost’s spot in the lineup.
The Lady Knights beat Lutheran High Northeast 27-25, 24-26, 25-19 before falling 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 to the Gators. Wayne beat Bergan 25-22, 25-23.
“The team stepped up and played some really good volleyball,” Wewel said. “The coaching staff was very proud of their efforts.”
Allie DeGroff had 17 kills, 11 digs and an ace serve against LHNE. Lauren Baker had nine kills and 15 digs. Emma Walz had a team-best three ace serves and contributed seven kills.
Kaia McIntyre had 17 digs and 28 set assists. She added two kills and an ace.
Lauren Baker had 12 kills and DeGroff added six against the Gators. McIntyre finished with 22 assists and nine digs. Becca Baker had two aces and Kennedy Bacon delivered three kills. DeGroff added eight digs.
Lauren Baker (12), DeGroff (eight) and Walz (five) led the Lady Knights in kills against Wayne. DeGroff also had 12 digs while Baker had seven. McIntyre had eight digs and 28 assists.
Bergan carries a 4-3 record into Tuesday night’s home match against Arlington.
“We continue to look really good on serve receive and we are beginning to pick up our defense and bring up some really hard driven hits,” Wewel said. “Kaia did a great job setting for us throughout the day and Allie, Lauren, Emma and Kennedy put some really nice hits down for us.”
The match against the Eagles will be on Parents Night for Bergan. The Lady Knights will also play in the Omaha Bryan Tournament starting on Friday.