Bergan goes 2-1 at Logan View Quad

Bergan wrestling went 2-1 in a quad hosted by Logan View Tuesday. The Knights beat Clarkson-Leigh 42-36 and Howells-Dodge 36-30 then fell 54-30 to the host Raiders.
Josh Mace (152) won all three of his matches, securing two pins and earning a 7-1 decision
Bergan 42, Clarkson-Leigh 36
106 - Open
113 - Nicholas Johnson (Bergan) wins by forfeit
120 - Morgan Bunner (CL) wins by forfeit
126 - Bryce Jurgensen (CL) wins by forfeit
132 - Isaac Baumert (CL) wins by forfeit
138 - Dylan Higby (CL) wins by forfeit
145 - James Grotelueshen (CL) wins by forfeit
152 - Josh Mace (Bergan) pins Jaden Stoklasa (CL), 0:56
160 - Cal Janke (Bergan) wins by forfeit
170 - Owen Pruss (Bergan) wins by forfeit
182 - Jackson Koehn (CL) pins Ben Simonson (Bergan), 1:01
195 - Patrick McIntyre (Bergan) wins by forfeit
220 - Clay Hedges (Bergan) wins by forfeit
285 - Jake Hedges (Bergan) over Dillan Maple (CL), 1:06
Bergan 39, Howells-Dodge 30
106 - Isaac Koliha (HD) wins by forfeit
113 - Nicholas Johnson (Bergan) wins by forfeit
120 - Dylan Brichacek (HD) wins by forfeit
126 - Gage Stutzman (HD) wins by forfeit
132 - Tyler Allen (Bergan) wins by forfeit
138 - Open
145 - Open
152 - Josh Mace (Bergan) dec. Austin Hegemann (HD), 7-1
160 - Cal Janke (Bergan) wins by forfeit
170 - Levi Belina (HD) wins by forfeit
182 - Jestin Bayer (HD) pins Ben Simonson (Bergan), 1:15
195 - Koa McIntyre (Bergan) pins Cole Grovijohn (HD), 1:46
220 - Clay Hedges (Bergan) wins by forfeit
285 - Ashton Kempf (Bergan) wins by forfeit
Logan View 54, Bergan 30
106 - Jasmine Guerrero (LV) wins by forfeit
113 - Nicholas Johnson (Bergan) wins by forfeit
120 - Jacob McGee (LV) wins by forfeit
126 - Wyatt Willnerd (LV) wins by forfeit
132 - Kaden Gregory (LV) wins by forfeit
138 - Chance Foust (LV) wins by forfeit
145 - Justus Weidemann (LV) wins by forfeit
152 - Josh Mace (Bergan) pins Alex Foust (LV), 3:07
160 - Cal Janke (Bergan) pins Baylor Kaup (LV), 5:27
170 - Braydon Wobken (LV) wins by forfeit
182 - Dylan Silva (LV) pins Ben Simonson (Bergan), 0:58
195 - Koa McIntyre (Bergan) over Eric Vogel (LV), 0:38
220 - Logan Booth (LV) pins Clay Hedges (Bergan), 1:38
285 - Jake Hedges (Bergan) pins Theo Windhusen (LV), 2:08