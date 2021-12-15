 Skip to main content
Bergan goes 2-1 at Logan View Quad

Bergan wrestling went 2-1 in a quad hosted by Logan View Tuesday. The Knights beat Clarkson-Leigh 42-36 and Howells-Dodge 36-30 then fell 54-30 to the host Raiders.

Josh Mace (152) won all three of his matches, securing two pins and earning a 7-1 decision

Bergan 42, Clarkson-Leigh 36

106 - Open

113 - Nicholas Johnson (Bergan) wins by forfeit

120 - Morgan Bunner (CL) wins by forfeit

126 - Bryce Jurgensen (CL) wins by forfeit

132 - Isaac Baumert (CL) wins by forfeit

138 - Dylan Higby (CL) wins by forfeit

145 - James Grotelueshen (CL) wins by forfeit

152 - Josh Mace (Bergan) pins Jaden Stoklasa (CL), 0:56

160 - Cal Janke (Bergan) wins by forfeit

170 - Owen Pruss (Bergan) wins by forfeit

182 - Jackson Koehn (CL) pins Ben Simonson (Bergan), 1:01

195 - Patrick McIntyre (Bergan) wins by forfeit

220 - Clay Hedges (Bergan) wins by forfeit

285 - Jake Hedges (Bergan) over Dillan Maple (CL), 1:06

Bergan 39, Howells-Dodge 30

106 - Isaac Koliha (HD) wins by forfeit

113 - Nicholas Johnson (Bergan) wins by forfeit

120 - Dylan Brichacek (HD) wins by forfeit

126 - Gage Stutzman (HD) wins by forfeit

132 - Tyler Allen (Bergan) wins by forfeit

138 - Open

145 - Open

152 - Josh Mace (Bergan) dec. Austin Hegemann (HD), 7-1

160 - Cal Janke (Bergan) wins by forfeit

170 - Levi Belina (HD) wins by forfeit

182 - Jestin Bayer (HD) pins Ben Simonson (Bergan), 1:15

195 - Koa McIntyre (Bergan) pins Cole Grovijohn (HD), 1:46

220 - Clay Hedges (Bergan) wins by forfeit

285 - Ashton Kempf (Bergan) wins by forfeit

Logan View 54, Bergan 30

106 - Jasmine Guerrero (LV) wins by forfeit

113 - Nicholas Johnson (Bergan) wins by forfeit

120 - Jacob McGee (LV) wins by forfeit

126 - Wyatt Willnerd (LV) wins by forfeit

132 - Kaden Gregory (LV) wins by forfeit

138 - Chance Foust (LV) wins by forfeit

145 - Justus Weidemann (LV) wins by forfeit

152 - Josh Mace (Bergan) pins Alex Foust (LV), 3:07

160 - Cal Janke (Bergan) pins Baylor Kaup (LV), 5:27

170 - Braydon Wobken (LV) wins by forfeit

182 - Dylan Silva (LV) pins Ben Simonson (Bergan), 0:58

195 - Koa McIntyre (Bergan) over Eric Vogel (LV), 0:38

220 - Logan Booth (LV) pins Clay Hedges (Bergan), 1:38

285 - Jake Hedges (Bergan) pins Theo Windhusen (LV), 2:08

Bergan sweeps Aquinas

Bergan sweeps Aquinas

The Bergan girls kept their record unblemished with a 57-23 win over David City Aquinas Saturday.

