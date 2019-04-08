The Fremont Bergan Gold Reserves defeated Elkhorn 11-1 and 23-2 in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the opener, Shaye Hoyle got the win with relief help from Landon Mueller. Jax Sorensen and Carter Sintek were the top hitters. Landon Winn knocked in two runs.
In the second game, starter Chase Sutherland worked one inning before getting relieved by Sintek, who picked up the win. Ryan Winter worked the final inning of relief.
Sintek, Winn and Julius Cortes were the top hitters. Quin Gossett led the defense.
The Gold Reserves improve to 4-1 on the season.