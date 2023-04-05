The Bergan boys golf team got its first full 18-hole tournament in Wednesday at the DC West Invitational at The Pines Country Club.

Jack Polick posted the low round for the Knights, shooting a 93. Cole Campbell was two strokes back, finishing with a 95.

Petr Treutner added a 106 and Evan Wolf’s 106 rounded out the Knights’ team score of 397.

Carter Petersen turned in a 120, but didn’t factor into Bergan’s team scoring.

Omaha Concordia took home the team title with a 350 team score while Tekamah-Herman’s Brody Rogers won the individual crown with an 82.

Bergan got its season underway Monday with nine-hole triangular against Bishop Neumann and Guardian Angel Central Catholic.

The Knights finished with a 201 team score while GACC and Neumann tied at 193.

Campbell posted the low round for Bergan, entering the clubhouse with a 47, good for third place.

Polick added a 50 followed by Treunter at 51 and Petersen with a 53 and Wolf recording a 56.

Bergan will travel to the Ashland Country Club Monday for the Ashland-Greenwood Invitationals